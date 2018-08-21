'NBA 2K19' features 'Avengers' star and 'Sixth Sense' kid for story mode where you battle in G League

We've gotten gameplay and other details about NBA 2K19 already, but Tuesday brought a first glimpse at this year's installment of the game's MyCAREER mode. The popular story mode allows gamers to step into the shoes of a character and play their way into the NBA ranks, with each installment featuring different characters and plots on the road to the bright lights of the NBA.

The trailer for this year's story, titled "The Way Back," gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect from the 2K19 mode.

🎥 Coming soon to #NBA2K19: “The Way Back.” Take control of your destiny in the all-new MyCAREER story. Download the Prelude Aug 31 to play the first chapter for free pic.twitter.com/Vw7LE3Ds0X — NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) August 21, 2018

From all indications, your player (who goes by A.I. in the trailer) will shoulder the disappointment of going undrafted in the NBA Draft before having to showcase your stuff overseas in China. From there, the G League awaits.

The trailer features a heavy dose of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants -- the Indiana Pacers' G League affiliate. It seems your player will have to fight through a season with the Mad Ants, using the G League as a proving ground to earn an NBA shot at season's end.

Of course, you'll encounter a cast of characters along the way, and a number of those characters will have recognizable voices and faces attached to them. There's a pretty impressive billing of actors lending their talents to the game's storyline this year, including Anthony Mackie (from 'Captain America' and 'The Avengers'), Haley Joel Osment ('The Sixth Sense'), Michael Rapaport (countless insane Instagram rants), Aldis Hodge ('Straight Outta Compton' and "Friday Night Lights"), Rob Huebel ("Human Giant"), Blake Jenner ("Glee"), Ricky Whittle ("American Gods") and Mo McRae ("Sons of Anarchy").

That's certainly not bad for a video game storyline, especially a sports game. Obviously, there will always be people who'd rather skip the theatrical modes and just stick to business in other modes that place more emphasis on gameplay and simulation. But it's clear that 2K is investing resources into building out MyCAREER, and fans of the mode should be pretty excited about this year's version.