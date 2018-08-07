'NBA 2K19' gameplay trailer delivers first look at LeBron as a Laker, Kawhi Leonard as a Raptor
This is going to take some time to get used to
The first "NBA 2K19" gameplay trailer arrived on Tuesday, set to a Jay Rock track, and, yep, that's Kawhi Leonard in a Raptors jersey standing next to DeMar DeRozan in a Spurs jersey. The popular video game franchise really just dropped that on us, and it's going to take a lot of getting used to.
The trailer, naturally, featured gameplay of cover athletes LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. While the graphics aren't drastically improved from "2K18," from the trailer we can likely expect more of what makes 2K different: player individuality. We get Kyrie Irving's high ball fake, Karl-Anthony Towns talking and James Harden's nosebleed in this spot. Not to mention a whole lot of LeBron being LeBron in a Lakers jersey.
It's definitely going to take some adjusting seeing these players in their new digs. Luckily, Antetokounmpo and Harden bring a sense of familiarity to the trailer. Other rising stars showcased include the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Ben Simmons.
Both the standard and anniversary editions of the game will hit stores Sep. 11. Then you can go online to play and pick the Warriors, just like last year.
