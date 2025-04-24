The NBA and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism have announced the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will play in the 2025 NBA Abu Dhabi Games. The Knicks and Sixers will face off Thursday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 4 at Etihad Arena, which is located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

"Fans in Abu Dhabi will have the opportunity to see two of the NBA's historic franchises when the Knicks and 76ers face off in October," NBA Europe and Middle East managing director George Aivazoglou said in a statement. "We look forward to engaging fans and aspiring players from the local community and across the region for the fourth consecutive year, through our games and surrounding events."

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games will air live in the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and all over the world. The games will be available to fans in over 200 countries and territories.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games are part of a multiyear partnership between the NBA and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism that will feature preseason NBA Global Games, youth development programming and interactive fan events, according to an NBA press release.

NBA games have been broadcast in the United Arab Emirates since the 1987-88 season.

The Knicks are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and are tied at 1-1 against the No. 6 seed Detroit Pistons in the NBA playoffs. Both Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges of the Knicks played in Abu Dhabi when they were members of the USA men's national team prior to the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Fellow Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns also played in the NBA Abu Dhabi Games in 2023 as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are coming off of an underwhelming season in which they missed the playoffs completely. Philadelphia's star center Joel Embiid played in Abu Dhabi as a member of the USA men's national team prior to the 2024 Paris Olympics.