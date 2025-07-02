The NBA adjusted Gregg Popovich's career record, removing the 77 games he missed last season from his ledger. The 32-45 record the San Antonio Spurs logged in his absence are now credited to now-permanent coach Mitch Johnson, who stepped in for Popovich in an interim capacity after the legendary headman suffered a stroke.

Popovich is the NBA's career wins leader, even after the record adjustment. He closed his tenure with the Spurs at 1,390-824, following the removal of the 77 games he missed last season. Popovich announced his retirement following the conclusion of the Spurs' season, and the franchise promptly tabbed Johnson as its full-time leader.

"While my love and passion for the game remain, I've decided it's time to step away as head coach," Popovich said upon his retirement. "I'm forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me."

The change did not move Popovich from his spot atop the career wins leaderboard, and in fact, it boosted his win percentage from .621 to .628.

NBA coaches with most career wins

Coach Wins Gregg Popovich 1,390 Don Nelson 1,335 Lenny Wilkens 1,332 Jerry Sloan 1,221 Pat Riley 1,210

Popovich remains with the Spurs as team president. The 76-year-old spent his entire NBA head coaching career in San Antonio and delivered five championships across one of the most prolific tenures in American sports history. He also coached the USA Basketball national team and led the Olympic squad to a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The front office role keeps Popovich involved with basketball despite his health issues. He is the latest legendary coach to become an executive, following Pat Riley, Phil Jackson and numerous others. Popovich is a Hall of Fame inductee and one of the defining figures of the modern NBA.

"Gregg Popovich's sustained success as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs is incomparable," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said after Popovich's retirement. "In addition to his many accolades, including five NBA championships, the most wins in league history and an Olympics gold medal, Coach Pop has developed generations of players and coaches and been a driving force behind the global growth of basketball."