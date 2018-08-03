NBA Africa Game 2018: How to watch, time, TV, live stream, rosters

In their continued effort to help spread the game of basketball around the world, the NBA will soon be hosting their third NBA Africa Game. The special exhibition game will feature a number of NBA stars in a Team Africa vs. Team World format, and will take place in Pretoria, South Africa. Here's everything you need to know about the event, including when it's on, how to watch and who will be playing.

NBA Africa Game 2018

When : Saturday, 11 a.m. ET



: Saturday, 11 a.m. ET Where : Sun Arena in Pretoria, South Africa



: Sun Arena in Pretoria, South Africa TV : ESPN 2



: ESPN 2 Live stream: WatchESPN



Rosters

Nineteen players will be participating in the event, with the teams split up into Team Africa (players born in Africa, or with direct family ties) and Team World (players from any other continent).

Team Africa

Team World

Previous games

2015: Team World 101, Team Africa 97

2017: Team World 108, Team Africa 97