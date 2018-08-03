NBA Africa Game 2018: How to watch, time, TV, live stream, rosters
The third NBA Africa Game will be played in Pretoria, South Africa on Saturday
In their continued effort to help spread the game of basketball around the world, the NBA will soon be hosting their third NBA Africa Game. The special exhibition game will feature a number of NBA stars in a Team Africa vs. Team World format, and will take place in Pretoria, South Africa. Here's everything you need to know about the event, including when it's on, how to watch and who will be playing.
NBA Africa Game 2018
- When: Saturday, 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Sun Arena in Pretoria, South Africa
- TV: ESPN 2
- Live stream: WatchESPN
Rosters
Nineteen players will be participating in the event, with the teams split up into Team Africa (players born in Africa, or with direct family ties) and Team World (players from any other continent).
Team Africa
- Luol Deng, Los Angeles Lakers
- Al-Farouq Aminu, Portland Trail Blazers
- Bismack Biyombo, Charlotte Hornets
- Cheick Diallo, New Orleans Pelicans
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- Evan Fournier, Orlando Magic
- Serge Ibaka, Toronto Raptors
- Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ian Mahinmi, Washington Wizards
- Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Team World
- Harrison Barnes, Dallas Mavericks
- John Collins, Atlanta Hawks
- Danilo Gallinari, Los Angeles Clippers
- Rudy Gay, San Antonio Spurs
- JaVale McGee, Los Angeles Lakers
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas Mavericks
- Hassan Whiteside, Miami Heat
- Marvin Williams, Charlotte Hornets
Previous games
2015: Team World 101, Team Africa 97
2017: Team World 108, Team Africa 97
