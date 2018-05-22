NBA All-Rookie team: Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Kuzma headline uber-talented list of players

This season featured one of the best class of rookies in a long time. So it should come as no surprise that the NBA All-Rookie team is stacked with talent. The two Rookie of the Year favorites, the 76ers' Ben Simmons and the Jazz's Donovan Mitchell, unanimously made the first team. Everybody else received at least one second-team vote.

Celtics' Jayson Tatum was also overwhelmingly voted to the first team and it's worth noting that Kyle Kuzma made the first team while his Lakers teammate, Lonzo Ball, made the second. Most fans probably would have had that the other way around at the start of the season. Here's the complete list of players:

First team:

G: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz (100 first-team votes; zero second-team votes)



Donovan Mitchell, Jazz (100 first-team votes; zero second-team votes) G/F: Ben Simmons, 76ers (100 first-team votes; zero second-team votes)



Ben Simmons, 76ers (100 first-team votes; zero second-team votes) F: Jayson Tatum, Celtics (99 first-team votes; one second-team vote)



Jayson Tatum, Celtics (99 first-team votes; one second-team vote) F: Kyle Kuzma, Lakers (93 first-team votes; seven second-team votes)



Kyle Kuzma, Lakers (93 first-team votes; seven second-team votes) F: Lauri Markkanen, Bulls (76 first-team votes; 21 second-team votes)



Second team:

Based on the voting, there was an overwhelming agreement on who should make the first team, with only Markanen having less than 90 votes. The second team was a little more sporadic in voting, but it painted a clear picture of who voters considered to be the best of the class.

Some snubs worth mentioning are Heat big man Bam Adebayo and Raptors wing OG Anunoby. Both ended the season with large roles on playoff teams. For some voters that's important, but that wasn't enough to get them on the final teams.