NBA All-Star 2018 reserves and rosters: How to watch, stream, time, TV channel
The reserves will be drafted playground style by LeBron James and Stephen Curry
The NBA All-Star starters are already set, which means it is the reserve's turn. Get your Twitter fingers ready, because it will be a night of perceived snubs and undeserved entrances, as is tradition. Although the starting lineup is set, there's still more to pick from, as LeBron James and Steph Curry are the captains selecting the teams.
There's been some controversy surrounding the fact that the selection won't be televised, but that's probably just to make whoever gets picked last feel better. Not that getting picked last in the NBA All-Star Game is, by any means, embarrassing.
The reserves will be announced on Tuesday night on TNT at 7 p.m., and the teams will be announced on Thursday night, also at 7 p.m., and also on TNT.
NBA All-Star reserve announcement
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT
Stream: Watch TNT (requires cable/satellite login)
The pool of starters include: James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan, Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. James and Curry earned captaincy by being the most voted players in each conference. Reserve players get their spots by being voted on by coaches.
-
Blatt: Cavs players need to step up
David Blatt thinks Cleveland players aren't doing enough for Tyronn Lue and the rest of the...
-
Lillard meets with Blazers about future
Lillard has a private meeting with owner Paul Allen over the future direction of the organ...
-
Predicting NBA All-Star reserves
Seven players from each conference will join the starters
-
MJ: Hornets not looking to trade Kemba
A report last week indicated Charlotte is looking to move Walker, along with one of its hefty...
-
Wall, Barea trade verbal jabs
Barea responds by claiming that none of Wall's teammates like him; the Wizards continue to...
-
Cousins has historic triple-double
Cousins finished with 44 points, 24 rebounds, and 10 assists
Add a Comment