NBA All-Star 2018 reserves and rosters: How to watch, stream, time, TV channel

The NBA All-Star starters are already set, which means it is the reserve's turn. Get your Twitter fingers ready, because it will be a night of perceived snubs and undeserved entrances, as is tradition. Although the starting lineup is set, there's still more to pick from, as LeBron James and Steph Curry are the captains selecting the teams.

There's been some controversy surrounding the fact that the selection won't be televised, but that's probably just to make whoever gets picked last feel better. Not that getting picked last in the NBA All-Star Game is, by any means, embarrassing.

The reserves will be announced on Tuesday night on TNT at 7 p.m., and the teams will be announced on Thursday night, also at 7 p.m., and also on TNT.

NBA All-Star reserve announcement

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Stream: Watch TNT (requires cable/satellite login)

The pool of starters include: James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan, Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. James and Curry earned captaincy by being the most voted players in each conference. Reserve players get their spots by being voted on by coaches.