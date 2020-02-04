NBA All-Star 2020 event tracker: Confirmed participants for 3-Point Contest, Dunk Contest, Skills Challenge

The ballots have closed, the votes have been tallied and we can now officially declare who will populate Team LeBron and Team Giannis for the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago. The rosters haven't been set yet, but with this field to choose from, it should make for an exciting All-Star matchup between the two squads.

As a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who both tragically died in a helicopter crash just a week ago, Team LeBron will all be wearing No. 24 uniforms while Team Giannis will wear No. 2, the jersey numbers worn by Kobe and Gianna.

With the All-Stars all announced, all that's left is setting the rosters and filling out the rest of the weekend's events like the Slam Dunk Contest and 3-Point Contest. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about All-Star Weekend.

NBA Rising Stars Challenge

Date: Friday, Feb. 14 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 14 | 9 p.m. ET Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Format: The league selects the top players in either their first or second NBA seasons to participate in this event. Those players are split up into two teams to play in an exhibition game -- one representing the United States, the other representing the rest of the world. Each team has 10 players: four backcourt players, four frontcourt players, and two wild cards.



U.S. roster: Miles Bridges (Charlotte); Devonte' Graham (Charlotte); Tyler Herro (Miami); Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis); Ja Morant (Memphis); Kendrick Nunn (Miami); Eric Paschall (Golden State); PJ Washington (Charlotte); Zion Williamson (New Orleans); Trae Young (Atlanta).

World roster: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans); Deandre Ayton (Phoenix); RJ Barrett (New York); Brandon Clarke (Memphis); Luka Doncic (Dallas); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City); Rui Hachimura (Washington); Svi Mykhailiuk (Detroit); Josh Okogie (Minnesota); Moritz Wagner (Washington)

Skills Challenge

Date: Saturday, Feb. 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 15 | 8 p.m. ET Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Format: A bracket of eight of the most skilled players in the NBA is built to complete an on-court obstacle course testing almost every ability one would need to survive and thrive in the league. Players compete against one another head-to-head, with the first finisher moving on each round until a winner is declared.



Participants: The contestants for this event are listed below.

Derrick Rose, G, Detroit Pistons

Patrick Beverley, G, Los Angeles Clippers



Domantas Sabonis, F, Indiana Pacers

Khris Middleton, G, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics

Bam Adebayo, F, Miami Heat

Spencer Dinwiddie, G, Brooklyn Nets

Pascal Siakam, F, Toronto Raptors

3-Point Contest

Date: Saturday, Feb. 15 | Time: After Skills Challenge concludes

Saturday, Feb. 15 | After Skills Challenge concludes Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Format: Eight of the NBA's best 3-point shooters are tested for their marksmanship one at a time in this event. Each shooter has 70 seconds to take 27 total shots from behind the arc from five different spots. The final ball at each spot is called the Moneyball, and is worth an extra point. This year, the league has introduced two new spots positioned equidistant between the traditional racks at the top of the 3-point arc and the adjacent "wing" rack. Each of the two ball pedestals is located six feet behind the 3-point line and holds one special green ball, the "3-Ball." Shots made with the green ball are worth three points. The top three finishers in the first round advance to the final round.



Participants: The contestants for this event are listed below.

Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks

Buddy Hield, G, Sacramento Kings

Davis Bertans, F, Washington Wizards

Joe Harris, G, Brooklyn Nets

Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

Slam Dunk Contest

Date: Saturday, Feb. 15 | Time: After 3-Point Contest concludes

Saturday, Feb. 15 | After 3-Point Contest concludes Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Format: Four of the NBA's most explosive dunkers are given free rein over the court to dunk twice in front of a panel of judges. Those judges score each dunk on a scale from 0-50 based on the skill, athleticism and creativity involved. The two top dunkers based on cumulative score move on and dunk twice more before a winner is declared.



Participants: The contestants for this event are listed below.

NBA All-Star Game

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 16 | 9 p.m. ET Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Format: The league announced big changes to the game format, with a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, as one of the new wrinkles:

The score will be reset to 0-0 after the first and second quarters.

The winners of the first, second and third quarters will receive $100,000 per quarter to donate to a Chicago-based charity of the captain's choice.

At the end of the third quarter, the total scores from each quarter will be combined, as it would be in a typical game.

The fourth quarter will be untimed. Instead, a target score will be set by adding 24 points (Bryant's old uniform number) to the total of whichever team has the lead through three quarters (i.e, if the team in the lead has 100 points, the target score would be 124). The first team to reach that target would win the game.

The winning team will receive another $200,000 to donate to charity, bringing the total up to $500,000.



Participants: The All-Stars for each conference have been officially announced with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo named as captains for the second straight year. LeBron and Giannis will draft their rosters live on Thursday, Feb. 6.

(*Captain) (^Starter)

(*Captain) (^Starter)