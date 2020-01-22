NBA All-Star 2020 event tracker, latest news: Lakers' Dwight Howard to make his return to Slam Dunk Contest
Here's the latest on each event during All-Star Weekend and who will be participating
As amazing as it sounds, we are nearing the halfway point of the NBA season. Most teams will play their 41st game at some point next week, and with half of the season soon to be in the books, it's time to look ahead to one of the regular season's biggest highlights: All-Star Weekend.
The league's annual All-Star Saturday Night events will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Chicago's United Center, with the NBA All-Star Game being played on Sunday night in the same arena. While the league hasn't announced any participants competing in Saturday night's festivities yet, fans can still get excited about Dwight Howard officially entering the Slam Dunk contest and the possibility of Luka Doncic and Trae Young being invited to face off against each other in the Three-Point Contest. Here is everything you need to know about All-Star Weekend.
NBA Rising Stars Challenge
- Date: Friday, Feb. 14 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Format: The league selects the top players in either their first or second NBA seasons to participate in this event. Those players are split up into two teams to play in an exhibition game -- one representing the United States, the other representing the rest of the world. Each team has 10 players: four backcourt players, four frontcourt players, and two wild cards.
Participants: The players have not yet been selected for this event.
Skills Challenge
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Format: A bracket of eight of the most skilled players in the NBA is built to complete an on-court obstacle course testing almost every ability one would need to survive and thrive in the league. Players compete against one another head-to-head, with the first finisher moving on each round until a winner is declared.
Participants: The contestants for this event have not yet been selected. However, some potential selections have been rumored.
- Derrick Rose, G, Detroit Pistons (via Shams Charania of The Athletic)
3-Point Contest
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 15 | Time: After Skills Challenge concludes
- Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Format: Eight of the NBA's best 3-point shooters are tested for their marksmanship one at a time in this event. Each shooter has one minute to take 30 total shots from behind the arc from five different spots. The final ball at each spot is called the Moneyball, and is worth an extra point. The top three finishers in the first round advance to the final round.
Participants: The contestants for this event have not yet been selected. However, some potential selections have been rumored.
- Duncan Robinson, F, Miami Heat has been a rumored entrant (via Five Reasons Sports Network).
- Luka Doncic, G/F, Dallas Mavericks has been a rumored entrant (via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports).
- Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks has been a rumored entrant (via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports).
Slam Dunk Contest
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 15 | Time: After 3-Point Contest concludes
- Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Format: Four of the NBA's most explosive dunkers are given free rein over the court to dunk twice in front of a panel of judges. Those judges score each dunk on a scale from 0-50 based on the skill, athleticism and creativity involved. The two top dunkers based on cumulative score move on and dunk twice more before a winner is declared.
Participants: Only one contestant for this event has been announced officially, but several others have been rumored.
- Derrick Jones Jr., F, Miami Heat. Jones has been confirmed (via Heat)
- Dwight Howard, C, Los Angeles Lakers. Howard officially announced his participation (via NBA).
- Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies. Morant has turned down the invite to compete (via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports).
- Zach LaVine, G, Chicago Bulls. LaVine has been a rumored entrant; mulling decision (via Eric Woodyard of ESPN).
NBA All-Star Game
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 16 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Format: A combination of fan voting, media voting and coach voting select 12 players from each conference to compete in the All-Star Game. A 13th player can be included at the commissioner's discretion, as was the case last season when Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki were added. Once the All-Stars have been named, the two leaders in fan voting draft their teams from the pool of players who have been selected.
Participants: Rosters have not yet been announced. However, we do have the latest voting totals from fans, which represent 50 percent of the formula for selecting starters (with media and the league's head coaches comprising 25 percent each).
East Backcourt
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (2,066,924 votes)
- Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets (1,814,618)
- Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics (1,797,633)
- Derrick Rose, Detroit Pistons (1,381,934)
- Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors (848,293)
East Frontcourt
- Giannis Antetokounmpo*, Milwaukee Bucks (4,474,107 votes)
- Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors (2,433,411)
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (2,398,743)
- Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat (2,046,257)
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (1,622,635)
West Backcourt
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (4,598,323 votes)
- James Harden, Houston Rockets (2,934,614)
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (984,140)
- Alex Caruso, Los Angeles Lakers (894,827)
- Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets (837,187)
West Frontcourt
- LeBron James*, Los Angeles Lakers (4,747,887 votes)
- Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers (4,412,619)
- Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers (2,973,076)
- Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers (1,171,616)
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (889,387)
*Projected captain
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
James partners to give teens free bikes
James is in town to face the Knicks on Wednesday
-
How to watch: Zion makes NBA debut
Williamson will make his long-awaited debut after suffering a torn meniscus in October
-
NBA DFS advice, top Jan. 22 lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Officer suspended for filming West video
The former NBA guard was involved in a fight earlier this week
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs odds for Zion's debut
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the debut of Zion Williamson 10,000 times.
-
Zion Williamson debut: 5 things to watch
Williamson will suit up against the Spurs on Wednesday night with the Pelicans having won 10...
-
Live updates: Celtics vs. Lakers
Boston bounced back from a three-game losing streak to dominate the Lakers on Monday night
-
Simmons leads Sixers past Nets
Simmons and Co. pull out the road win against the Nets