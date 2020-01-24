NBA All-Star 2020 event tracker, latest news: LeBron, Giannis named captains for the All-Star Game
Here's the latest on each event during All-Star Weekend and who will be participating
It's official. The 10 starters for the 2020 All-Star Game have been announced. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokoumpo were named captains for the second straight years as they headline the 10 starters announced by the NBA on Thursday night.
The league's annual All-Star Saturday Night events will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Chicago's United Center, with the NBA All-Star Game being played on Sunday night in the same arena. While the league hasn't announced any participants competing in Saturday night's festivities yet, fans can still get excited about Dwight Howard officially entering the Slam Dunk contest and the possibility of Luka Doncic and Trae Young being invited to face off against each other in the Three-Point Contest. Here is everything you need to know about All-Star Weekend.
NBA Rising Stars Challenge
- Date: Friday, Feb. 14 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Format: The league selects the top players in either their first or second NBA seasons to participate in this event. Those players are split up into two teams to play in an exhibition game -- one representing the United States, the other representing the rest of the world. Each team has 10 players: four backcourt players, four frontcourt players, and two wild cards.
Participants: The players have not yet been selected for this event.
Skills Challenge
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Format: A bracket of eight of the most skilled players in the NBA is built to complete an on-court obstacle course testing almost every ability one would need to survive and thrive in the league. Players compete against one another head-to-head, with the first finisher moving on each round until a winner is declared.
Participants: The contestants for this event have not yet been selected. However, some potential selections have been rumored.
3-Point Contest
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 15 | Time: After Skills Challenge concludes
- Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Format: Eight of the NBA's best 3-point shooters are tested for their marksmanship one at a time in this event. Each shooter has one minute to take 30 total shots from behind the arc from five different spots. The final ball at each spot is called the Moneyball, and is worth an extra point. The top three finishers in the first round advance to the final round.
Participants: The contestants for this event have not yet been selected. However, some potential selections have been rumored.
- Duncan Robinson, F, Miami Heat has been a rumored entrant (via Five Reasons Sports Network).
- Luka Doncic, G/F, Dallas Mavericks has been a rumored entrant (via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports).
- Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks has been a rumored entrant (via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports).
Slam Dunk Contest
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 15 | Time: After 3-Point Contest concludes
- Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Format: Four of the NBA's most explosive dunkers are given free rein over the court to dunk twice in front of a panel of judges. Those judges score each dunk on a scale from 0-50 based on the skill, athleticism and creativity involved. The two top dunkers based on cumulative score move on and dunk twice more before a winner is declared.
Participants: Only one contestant for this event has been announced officially, but several others have been rumored.
- Derrick Jones Jr., F, Miami Heat. Jones has accepted invitation (via Shams Charania of The Athletic)
- Dwight Howard, C, Los Angeles Lakers. Howard officially announced his participation (via NBA).
- Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies. Morant has turned down the invite to compete (via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports).
- Zach LaVine, G, Chicago Bulls. LaVine has been a rumored entrant; mulling decision (via Eric Woodyard of ESPN).
NBA All-Star Game
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 16 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Format: A combination of fan voting, media voting and coach voting select 12 players from each conference to compete in the All-Star Game. A 13th player can be included at the commissioner's discretion, as was the case last season when Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki were added. Once the All-Stars have been named, the two leaders in fan voting draft their teams from the pool of players who have been selected.
Participants: The starters have been officially announced for both teams, with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo named as captains for the second straight year. The reserves to fill out the rest of the roster will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Eastern Conference Starters
|Position
|Player
|Team
Backcourt
Backcourt
Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
Frontcourt
Giannis Antetokounmpo*
Frontcourt
Frontcourt
*Captain
Western Conference Starters
|Position
|Player
|Team
Backcourt
Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks
Backcourt
Frontcourt
LeBron James*
Los Angeles Lakers
Frontcourt
Los Angeles Lakers
Frontcourt
*Captain
