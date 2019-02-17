NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest: Nets' Joe Harris beats out Warriors' Stephen Curry in brilliant display for 2019 title

Joe Harris might have been the least known participant in Saturday's All-Star 3-Point Contest, but now his name will be etched in All-Star Weekend history. Harris beat out Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry and Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield in the championship round to take home the 2019 title.

Harris shot first in both rounds, and put pressure on his competitors by putting up big numbers. He wasn't phased by a big first round from Curry, who came up just short as the last shooter in the championship round.

"It's just an honor to be here."



Joe Harris is your #MtnDew3PT champion! pic.twitter.com/wtuseCaDZO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

Here are some highlights from an exciting competition.

Curry gets cooking

The greatest shooter in NBA history didn't disappoint in his opening round. He put on an absolute clinic, hitting 10 in a row at one point to finish with 27 points, a high for the first round. Curry actually made it 19 straight between both rounds.

Harris starts with a bang

It was his first time in the 3-point contest, but Nets wing Joe Harris didn't show any signs of being nervous. As the first competitor to shoot, Harris set the bar by notching a huge score of 25 in the first round by finishing with eight makes in a row, including all five on the money ball rack.

Joe Harris got HOT to finish with a first-round score of 25! 🔥#MtnDew3PT pic.twitter.com/w1UIRQ3Yka — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

Dirk's last ride

In what will likely be his final NBA season, Dirk Nowitzki went out with a strong performance in his last 3-Point Contest. He shook off an embarrassing airball to finish with a respectable score of 17, much to the delight of the Charlotte crowd.