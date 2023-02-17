The NBA All-Star Celebrity game is back this Friday in Salt Lake City, and as is usually the case, both teams are filled to the brim with star power. Big names ranging from Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf to rapper 21 Savage will take the court at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus.

NBA legend and Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade and Jazz governor Ryan Smith will serve as the team captains. Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, his brothers Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo, and Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn will coach Team Dwyane. Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, rapper Fat Joe and World Series champion Alex Bregman will coach Team Ryan.

The following celebrities will take the court for Team Dwyane: NBA champion Dwyane Wade, Latin music superstar Nicky Jam, content creator Jesser, actor Simu Liu, comedian Hasan Minhaj, NFL star DK Metcalf, actress and singer Janelle Monáe, WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, rapper 21 Savage, actor Ranveer Singh, tennis player Frances Tiafoe and Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint.

Team Ryan's roster consists of Jazz governor Ryan Smith, singer Kane Brown, rapper Cordae, WNBA All-Star Diamond DeShields, Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, TV host Marcos Mion, WWE star The Miz, MLB legend Albert Pujols, actor Everett Osborne, rapper Ozuna, Jimmy Kimmel correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez and actor Sinqua Wells.

There will be a couple twists to the celebrity game this year. Each team captain will have the chance to activate Ruffles Crunch Time, which will start a two-minute period in which points are doubled. Teams will also be able to use the Unlock a Legend feature in which an NBA legend will be added to the roster in the middle of the game.

Throughout the game, there will be "gameplay activations," including shooting from the Ruffles 4-Point Ridge Line, that will give the players the chance to raise as much as $100,000 for 5 For the Fight Cancer Research Internship.

Here's how to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game:

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Date: Friday, Feb. 19 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Participants

Team Ryan

Ryan Smith (Utah Jazz governor and honorary captain)

Kane Brown (5-time American Music Award winner)

Cordae (rapper, recording artist)

Diamond DeShields (WNBA All-Star; Phoenix Mercury)

Calvin Johnson (former NFL player)

Marcos Mion (TV host)

The Miz (WWE Superstar)

Albert Pujols (MLB Player)

Everett Osborne (actor)

Ozuna (rapper, recording artist)

Guillermo Rodriguez (ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent)

Sinqua Walls (actor)

Team Dwyane