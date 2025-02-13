The stars are heading to the Bay Area for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, and that includes the celebrities. Some of the biggest names in music, sports and entertainment will take the court for a showdown at Oakland Arena.
The biggest will be internet personalities Kai Cenat and Druski. Cenat boasts more than 20 million followers and subscribers across his YouTube and Twitch platforms and has become one of the biggest names around the sports world. Druski, meanwhile, is an internet personality known for his comedic skits where he gets some of the biggest stars to participate.
A couple of celebs who might have an advantage over their competition are WNBA stars Allisha Gray and Kayla Thornton. Gray is a two-time WNBA All-Star with the Atlanta Dream, and Thornton just won the 2024 WNBA title with the New York Liberty.
Former Golden State Warriors star Baron Davis will lace up his sneakers once more as he takes the floor, and he will be opposed by another former Warrior in NBA champion Matt Barnes.
The star power isn't limited to the players either because both team has a pair of famous coaches. One team will be coached by MLB all-time home runs leader and former San Francisco Giant Barry Bonds, as well as rapper 2 Chainz. The other side will be led by Pro Football Hall of Famer and San Francisco 49ers icon Jerry Rice, who will be assisted by influencer Khaby Lame.
The full 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game rosters can be found below.
Where to watch 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Date: Friday, Feb. 14 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Oakland Arena -- Oakland, California
TV: ESPN | Streaming: fubo (try for free)
Team Bonds and 2 Chainz
Coaches: Barry Bonds and 2 Chainz
- Kai Cenat, streamer
- Noah Kahan, musician
- Pablo Schreiber, actor
- Masai Russell, Olympic gold medalist
- Dylan Wang, actor
- Baron Davis, former NBA star
- Allisha Gray, WNBA All-Star
- Danny Ramirez, actor
- Mickey Guyton, musician
- Tucker Halpern, musician
- Rome Flynn, actor
Team Rice and Lame
Coaches: Jerry Rice and Khaby Lame
- Druski, comedian
- Shaboozey, musician
- Chris Brickley, basketball trainer
- Walker Hayes, musician
- Oliver Stark, actor
- Matt Barnes, NBA champion
- Kayla Thornton, WNBA champion
- Shelby McEwen, Olympic silver medalist
- Bayley, WWE star
- AP Dhillon, musician
- Terrell Owens, Hall of Fame WR