NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Quavo and Rachel Demita come up big

Another NBA All-Star Celebrity Game has come and gone. Good fun was had by everybody and no one got hurt. That's the overall goal of the event. Well that and seeing some familiar faces get a chance to show off their athletic skills. Some are just there for the fun. Others are former athletes. A couple were former NBA players.

However, nobody stole the show quite as much as Quavo and Rachel Demita. Representing the Clippers, Quavo poured in 19 points and pulled down five rebounds. He had a couple chances to show his athleticism from when he played quarterback in High School. Check out this sweet Eurostep.

Quavo is out here Eurostepping 👀 pic.twitter.com/L175Ud9cNS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 17, 2018

Up against Quavo, on the Lakers, was Rachel Demita. What she lacked in height she more than made up for in handles and shooting ability. Demita went to Old Dominion on a full ride scholarship to play D1 basketball and her skills have not left her over time. She finished the game with 17 points. Every once in awhile a former college player will come out in the celebrity game and run circles around their less athletic peers. That was Demita this game.

Rachel Demita with the fake and 3. pic.twitter.com/HRKKhRQ5lZ — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) February 17, 2018

At one point the two were matched up against each other. Demita had an open bucket, but Quavo reminded her there's nothing easy. Even in the celebrity game.

Quavo almost killed DeMita pic.twitter.com/51gDQwHt0A — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) February 17, 2018

In the end an MVP had to be named and it was Quavo who came out on top.

The Clippers beat the Lakers in the celebrity game 75-66 in what turned out to be a pretty entertaining game. That's all that anyone can ask for in an event like this.