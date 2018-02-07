NBA All-Star Celebrity Game rosters: Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon lead selectees
The game will feature a mix of actors, former NBA players and musicians
When it comes to NBA All-Star Weekend, it's not just the pros who get to showcase their talent. There's also the NBA All-Star Celebrity game, which features a combination of actors, athletes and musicians playing something that vaguely resembles basketball.
The game will take place on Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. ET at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and will pit Team Clippers against Team Lakers. There will be a little added excitement this year, as for the first time ever the game will feature a 4-point line. For every 4-point shot made during the second half, Ruffles will make a $4,000 donation to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
Here are the rosters for the 2018 All-Star Celebrity Game:
Team Clippers
- Miles Brown
- Brandon Armstrong
- Dascha Polanco
- Anthony Anderson
- Andre De Grasse
- Jamie Foxx
- Bubba Watson
- Common
- Jason Williams
- Stefanie Dolson
- Win Butler
Team Lakers
- Caleb McLaughlin
- Jerry Ferrara
- Rachel Demita
- Nick Cannon
- Drew Scott
- Kris Wu
- Sterling Brim
- Terence Crawford
- Tracy McGrady
- Nate Robinson
- Candace Parker
- Marc Lasry
