NBA All-Star Celebrity Game rosters: Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon lead selectees

When it comes to NBA All-Star Weekend, it's not just the pros who get to showcase their talent. There's also the NBA All-Star Celebrity game, which features a combination of actors, athletes and musicians playing something that vaguely resembles basketball.

The game will take place on Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. ET at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and will pit Team Clippers against Team Lakers. There will be a little added excitement this year, as for the first time ever the game will feature a 4-point line. For every 4-point shot made during the second half, Ruffles will make a $4,000 donation to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Here are the rosters for the 2018 All-Star Celebrity Game:

Team Clippers

Miles Brown



Brandon Armstrong



Dascha Polanco



Anthony Anderson



Andre De Grasse



Jamie Foxx



Bubba Watson



Common



Jason Williams



Stefanie Dolson



Win Butler



Team Lakers