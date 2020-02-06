NBA All-Star Draft 2020: How to watch Team LeBron, Team Giannis pick teams, player pool, live stream, TV, time
Here's everything you need to know before the 2020 NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday night
The complete player pool for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game was revealed last week after the 14 reserves selected to play in Chicago this year were announced. On Thursday night, LeBron James and GIannis Antetokounmpo, named captains for the second straight year after leading their respective conferences in fan votes, will get to pick their teams from the 22 other All-Stars, beginning live at 7 p.m. ET. James and Antetokounmpo were .
It's worth noting that this year's All-Star Game, scheduled for Feb. 16, will take on significant format changes when it comes to game play, and will also feature various tributes to Kobe Bryant. The changes are as follows:
- The score will be reset to 0-0 after the first and second quarters.
- The winners of the first, second and third quarters will receive $100,000 per quarter to donate to a Chicago-based charity of the captain's choice.
- At the end of the third quarter, the total scores from each quarter will be combined, as it would be in a typical game.
- The fourth quarter will not be timed. Instead, a target score will be set by adding 24 points (Bryant's old uniform number) to the total of whichever team has the lead through three quarters (i.e, if the team with the lead has 100 points, the target score would be 124). The first team to reach that target would win the game.
- The winning team will receive another $200,000 to donate to charity, bringing the total up to $500,000.
Though the changes are significant, they don't have an impact on the draft itself. With that said, here is everything you need to know about Thursday's All-Star Player Draft.
How to watch 2020 All-Star Draft
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 6 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
The 10 starters in the game were selected by a combination of fan, media, and player vote, while the 14 reserves were selected by the league's head coaches. Here's how the voting broke down by conference:
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks PF
|Starter (Captain)
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers C
|Starter
Pascal Siakam Toronto Raptors PF
|Starter
Kemba Walker Boston Celtics PG
|Starter
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
|Starter
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat SF
|Reserve
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG
|Reserve
Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks SF
|Reserve
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics PF
|Reserve
Domantas Sabonis Indiana Pacers PF
|Reserve
Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors PG
|Reserve
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat PF
|Reserve
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers SF
|Starter (Captain)
Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers PF
|Starter
Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers SF
|Starter
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SG
|Starter
James Harden Houston Rockets SG
|Starter
Russell Westbrook Houston Rockets G
|Reserve
Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers PG
|Reserve
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz SG
|Reserve
Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz C
|Reserve
Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets C
|Reserve
Chris Paul Oklahoma City Thunder PG
|Reserve
Brandon Ingram New Orleans Pelicans SF
|Reserve
How does the draft work?
- James (Team LeBron) and Antetokounmpo (Team Giannis) will make their picks without regard for a player's conference affiliation or position.
- Each captain will choose 11 players to complete a 12-man roster.
- The eight starters (aside from James and Antetokounmpo) will be drafted in the first round.
- The 14 reserves will be drafted in the second round.
- The captains will alternate picks in each round until all players in that round have been selected.
What comes next?
Here are the other important dates to know as we approach All-Star Weekend:
- Feb. 14: Rising Stars Challenge and Celebrity Game
- Feb. 15: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest
- Feb. 16: 2020 NBA All-Star Game
