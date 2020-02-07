NBA All-Star Draft 2020 results: Complete rosters, results, pick order for Team Giannis and Team LeBron

The rosters for the 2020 NBA All-Star game are now set. After leading all players in fan votes, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named captains for the second straight season, and on Thursday night the captains got to pick their teams.

For those that don't remember the rules of the draft, here's a quick refresher: James and Antetokounmpo both made their picks without regard for a player's conference affiliation or position and each chose 11 total players to complete their 12-man rosters. The starters (selected by a combination of fan, media, and player vote) were drafted in the first round, while the 14 reserves (selected by the league's coaches) were drafted in the second round. The captains alternated picks until all players were selected.

As the overall leading vote-getter, James had the first pick in the draft and to almost no one's surprise, he selected his Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis. With his first pick, Antetokounmpo went with his Eastern Conference rival Joel Embiid of the 76ers.

You can see the complete results below (in order of selection):

Team LeBron:

Reserves:

Team Giannis:

Reserves:

The full order of the draft picks can be found below:

1) Anthony Davis - Team LeBron

2) Joel Embiid - Team Giannis

3) Kawhi Leonard - Team LeBron

4) Pascal Siakam - Team Giannis

5) Luka Doncic - Team LeBron

6) Kemba Walker - Team Giannis

7) James Harden - Team LeBron

8) Trae Young - Team Giannis

9) Khris Middleton - Team Giannis

10) Damian Lillard - Team LeBron

11) Bam Adebayo - Team Giannis

12) Ben Simmons - Team LeBron

13) Rudy Gobert - Team Giannis

14) Nikola Jokic - Team LeBron

15) Jimmy Butler - Team Giannis

16) Jayson Tatum - Team LeBron

17) Kyle Lowry - Team Giannis

18) Chris Paul - Team LeBron

19) Brandon Ingram - Team Giannis

20) Russell Westbrook - Team LeBron

21) Donovan Mitchell - Team Giannis

22) Domantas Sabonis - Team LeBron

It's worth noting that this year's All-Star Game, scheduled for Feb. 16, will take on significant format changes when it comes to game play, and will also feature various tributes to Kobe Bryant. The changes are as follows:

The score will be reset to 0-0 after the first and second quarters.

The winners of the first, second and third quarters will receive $100,000 per quarter to donate to a Chicago-based charity of the captain's choice.

At the end of the third quarter, the total scores from each quarter will be combined, as it would be in a typical game.

The fourth quarter will not be timed. Instead, a target score will be set by adding 24 points (Bryant's old uniform number) to the total of whichever team has the lead through three quarters (i.e, if the team with the lead has 100 points, the target score would be 124). The first team to reach that target would win the game.

The winning team will receive another $200,000 to donate to charity, bringing the total up to $500,000.

Though the changes are significant, they didn't have an impact on the draft itself.