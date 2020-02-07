NBA All-Star Draft 2020 results: Complete rosters, results, pick order for Team Giannis and Team LeBron
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were captains for the second straight season
The rosters for the 2020 NBA All-Star game are now set. After leading all players in fan votes, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named captains for the second straight season, and on Thursday night the captains got to pick their teams.
For those that don't remember the rules of the draft, here's a quick refresher: James and Antetokounmpo both made their picks without regard for a player's conference affiliation or position and each chose 11 total players to complete their 12-man rosters. The starters (selected by a combination of fan, media, and player vote) were drafted in the first round, while the 14 reserves (selected by the league's coaches) were drafted in the second round. The captains alternated picks until all players were selected.
As the overall leading vote-getter, James had the first pick in the draft and to almost no one's surprise, he selected his Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis. With his first pick, Antetokounmpo went with his Eastern Conference rival Joel Embiid of the 76ers.
You can see the complete results below (in order of selection):
Team LeBron:
- Anthony Davis
- Kawhi Leonard
- Luka Doncic
- James Harden
Reserves:
Team Giannis:
- Joel Embiid
- Pascal Siakam
- Kemba Walker
- Trae Young
Reserves:
The full order of the draft picks can be found below:
1) Anthony Davis - Team LeBron
2) Joel Embiid - Team Giannis
3) Kawhi Leonard - Team LeBron
4) Pascal Siakam - Team Giannis
5) Luka Doncic - Team LeBron
6) Kemba Walker - Team Giannis
7) James Harden - Team LeBron
8) Trae Young - Team Giannis
9) Khris Middleton - Team Giannis
10) Damian Lillard - Team LeBron
11) Bam Adebayo - Team Giannis
12) Ben Simmons - Team LeBron
13) Rudy Gobert - Team Giannis
14) Nikola Jokic - Team LeBron
15) Jimmy Butler - Team Giannis
16) Jayson Tatum - Team LeBron
17) Kyle Lowry - Team Giannis
18) Chris Paul - Team LeBron
19) Brandon Ingram - Team Giannis
20) Russell Westbrook - Team LeBron
21) Donovan Mitchell - Team Giannis
22) Domantas Sabonis - Team LeBron
It's worth noting that this year's All-Star Game, scheduled for Feb. 16, will take on significant format changes when it comes to game play, and will also feature various tributes to Kobe Bryant. The changes are as follows:
- The score will be reset to 0-0 after the first and second quarters.
- The winners of the first, second and third quarters will receive $100,000 per quarter to donate to a Chicago-based charity of the captain's choice.
- At the end of the third quarter, the total scores from each quarter will be combined, as it would be in a typical game.
- The fourth quarter will not be timed. Instead, a target score will be set by adding 24 points (Bryant's old uniform number) to the total of whichever team has the lead through three quarters (i.e, if the team with the lead has 100 points, the target score would be 124). The first team to reach that target would win the game.
- The winning team will receive another $200,000 to donate to charity, bringing the total up to $500,000.
Though the changes are significant, they didn't have an impact on the draft itself.
