NBA All-Star Dunk Contest 2020: Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant invited to join competition, still mulling decision

The Slam Dunk Contest used to be the crowing jewel of events held over the three-day NBA All-Star Weekend where the league showcases its best players for our enjoyment pleasure. Over the past five or six years, though, the event lost its luster as big-name players no longer competed in the competition, leaving fans forced to watch lesser-known players attempt a dunk multiple times before successfully throwing it down.

Still, it's a mesmerizing event witnessing world-class athletes use their creativity to try and elicit Oohs and Aahs from the fans and fellow NBA players watching. What the NBA needs is a group of younger players to step up and take on the task of making the dunk contest exciting again. While there haven't been any official announcements yet as to who will be competing in the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest in Chicago a month from now, Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant reportedly received an invitation from the league. As of now, he hasn't decided if he'll accept yet.

"It's something I'm thinking about," Morant said via Yahoo Sports. "I haven't made a decision yet."

Morant is looking like the front-runner for Rookie of the Year thus far, averaging 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds, and has already thrown down some truly insane dunks, including the time he nearly recreated Vince Carter's Olympic dunk while trying to jump over Kevin Love. While he hasn't officially decided if he'll partake in the competition, it would surely be a treat to watch him soar through the air in whatever dunk he attempts. If he does well, it could be a good marketing opportunity for the rookie who is already having a stellar year in the league.