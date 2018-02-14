NBA All-Star Game: 13 players you probably forgot were once All-Stars

When you think NBA All-Star, you think of the best: Michael Jordan. Bill Russell. LeBron James.

But there is a whole other group of All-Stars who will never be considered the best of their generation. Whether it was a career season from an otherwise solid player or a guy whose career was derailed by injuries, there are plenty of players who will be lost in the annals of All-Star history.

But we're here to give them their due. Here's a look at 13 players you may not remember made an All-Star team, in alphabetical order.

Michael Adams, 1992

Adams is a curious case. He holds career averages of 14.7 points and 6.4 assists, but exploded for 26.5 points and 10.5 assists per game for the 1990-91 Nuggets, who played at a break-neck pace of 113.7 (for reference, this season the Lakers lead the league at 102.9). But here's the thing: Adams didn't make the All-Star Game that season. He made it the next season, when he averaged 18.1 points and 7.6 assists for the Washington Bullets. Go figure.

B.J. Armstrong, 1993

Most early 90s NBA fans know Armstrong as the baby-faced sharpshooter who helped Michael Jordan's Bulls to their first three-peat, but did you know he was an All-Star? He earned the honor during the Bulls' third title season in 1993, averaging 14.8 points per game and shooting 44 percent on 3-pointers.

Andrew Bynum, 2012

People probably forget because he had such a precipitous fall from grace, but Bynum was one of the league's most promising young big men before injuries and bizarre behavior took him out of the league after the 2013-14 season. During his All-Star season in 2011-12, he averaged 18.7 points and 11.8 rebounds.

Cedric Ceballos, 1995

We all know that Ceballos was at All-Star Weekend in 1992 for his famous (and highly debated) blindfolded dunk.

But he was there for the actual game three years later, when he averaged 21.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Lakers.

Antonio Davis, 2001

Dale Davis, 2000

The Davis boys (no relation) were work horses for the mid-90s Pacers teams with Reggie Miller, but you probably wouldn't think they were ever All-Stars. Dale finally broke through in 2000, when he nearly averaged a double-double with 10.0 points and 9.9 rebounds. Antonio made it the following year, but not as a member of the Pacers -- he was selected in 2001 when he averaged 13.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game for the Raptors.

Chris Gatling, 1997

Gatling averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for his career, but hey, it only takes one really good season to make the All-Star team. Gatling made the 1997 All-Star team by averaging 19.1 points and 7.9 rebounds as a sixth man for the Dallas Mavericks, but was shipped off to the Nets in the Jason Kidd trade shortly afterward.

Tyrone Hill, 1995

Hill had a long career in the NBA, but is definitely not considered an "All-Star" level player. He was in 1995, however, when he averaged 13.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game for the Cavs.

Josh Howard, 2007

Howard doesn't get his due because he dropped out of the league relatively quickly after multiple ACL surgeries, but he was a standout player for the mid-2000s Mavericks. His lone All-Star selection came in 2007, when he averaged 18.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Chris Kaman, 2010

The Clippers have to constantly wonder "what if" when it comes to Kaman. They selected him with the sixth pick in the 2003 draft, right after names like LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade had come off the board. If the luck of the draw had landed them just a single spot higher, it could have changed the face of their franchise. But still, Kaman went on to have a solid career, and even made the All-Star team in 2010, averaging 18.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Kyle Korver, 2015

Now known as a bench spot-up shooter, Korver was much more than that for the surprising 2014-15 Atlanta Hawks, who sent four player to the All-Star Game, including Korver, en route to an Eastern Conference-best 60 wins. Korver is the only NBA player since 1953 to average less than 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in an All-Star season.

Jamaal Magloire, 2004

Those who think of Magloire as a quality rotation big in his later years might be surprised to find out that he made the 2004 All-Star team while averaging 13.6 points and 10.3 rebounds for the New Orleans Hornets. He averaged 11.7 points the following season, then never hit double digits again in his career.

Mehmet Okur, 2007

Before an Achilles injury in 2010 essentially ended his career, Okur was a revelation as a near-7-footer who could consistently make 3-pointers. He was recognized for his abilities in 2007 with the Jazz, when he averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 38 percent on 3-pointers.