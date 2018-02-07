NBA All-Star Game 2018: Four potential replacements for injured Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis won't be able to play in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game due to a torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered on Tuesday. He's expected to have season-ending surgery to repair the ligament. Obviously, this will affect the Knicks, who still had an outside shot at an Eastern Conference playoff spot, but what does this means for his spot in the All-Star Game?

Porzingis is in the midst of a breakout season for the Knicks, and his selection wasn't really debated. With Porzingis out of the picture, however, who will replace him? Here are some potential candidates now that replacements Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic have already been pressed into action.





Lou Williams has been the biggest snub of the All-Star Game. He has had an incredible season and many people thought he deserved to get in over players like John Wall in the first place. He got snubbed again when the league chose to put in Paul George to replace DeMarcus Cousins at the forward spot.

Williams is a deserving All-Star this season playing the best basketball of his career. He has a career-high 23.3 points per game, 5.3 assists and has played a crucial role in keeping the injured Clippers afloat. He had a 50-point game this season. If the NBA passes over Williams again, it's going to be for something that should have been abolished along with the new format: conferences.

Williams is the best guard available, but because Porzingis represents the Eastern Conference, the NBA will likely choose someone from the East even though the All-Star Game this season has no conference affiliations with the teams. It's a silly reason that will likely keep out a deserving All-Star.





When All-Star Game projections were being made, it was common to see the final spot in the East come down to two guys: Kemba Walker and John Wall. The Hornets might have a record well below .500, but that isn't due to lack of effort from Walker. The Hornets would be far worse off without him.

When Walker is on the floor, the Hornets have a net rating of 5.2. That's the second-highest mark on the team behind only Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. However, when Walker is off the floor, the Hornets' net rating plummets to -13.2. Charlotte is completely hopeless when Walker is off the floor, and this goes beyond its weak bench depth.

It's common that All-Stars are rewarded for winning games. While Walker hasn't done a lot of that, he has more than made up for it in his individual performances. He has carried the Hornets at every turn and they've done nothing to help him. He could at least have his struggles rewarded with an All-Star appearance.





Ben Simmons has been fantastic for the 76ers this season. It's easy to say he's not a true rookie, because he's a redshirt, but that's what he's listed as and it has made him one of the sharpest rookies in a long time. He has played the role of point guard for Philadelphia ever since Markelle Fultz started missing time due to a shoulder injury, and he has thrived in the role.

However, the super rookie still has some flaws that could hold him back. One of them being that he simply doesn't carry the Sixers the same way other All-Stars on this list does. He does have a positive net rating, and that's largely a good sign for them, but others on his team such as Robert Covington, Joel Embiid, and even JJ Redick have found ways to leave a stronger impact on the team.

Simmons will also see some doubt merely because he's a rookie. Young guys typically don't play in the All-Star Game.

Now wouldn't this be something? Griffin was traded to the Pistons last week, which technically makes him a member of the Eastern Conference even though he has played a handful of games for Detroit. Griffin has missed 16 games due to injury, but has played well when he has been on the floor and has led the Pistons to three consecutive victories since he joined the team. His 5.5 assists per game would be a career high, and he's making nearly two 3-pointers per game while shooting 34 percent from deep.

If the league wants a forward to replace Porzingis, Griffin just might be the best option.