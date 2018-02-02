NBA All-Star Game 2018 full rosters: Warriors get four in; Dragic gets Wall's spot

Here are the full lineups for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game starters were announced last week, marking the beginning of a brand new format for the NBA. No longer East vs. West, the league has gone to using captains who will select their own teams among the pool of All-Stars. These two captains will be the top vote leaders from each conference.

LeBron James was the top vote-getter from the East and will be one of the team captains, while Stephen Curry is the captain from the West. Now, we know the full pool of players they will be selecting from.

Here are your 2018 NBA All-Star starters and reserves:

Eastern Conference

Starters

LeBron James CLE • SF • 23
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL • PF • 34
Joel Embiid PHI • C • 21
Kyrie Irving BOS • PG • 11
DeMar DeRozan TOR • SG • 10

Reserves

Kristaps Porzingis NY • PF • 6
Al Horford BOS • C • 42
Kyle Lowry TOR • PG • 7
Bradley Beal WAS • SG • 3
Victor Oladipo IND • SG • 4
Andre Drummond DET • C • 0
Injury replacement
Goran Dragic MIA • PG • 7

Injured, will not play

Kevin Love CLE • PF • 0
John Wall WAS • PG • 2

Western Conference

Starters

Stephen Curry GS • PG • 30
James Harden HOU • SG • 13
Kevin Durant GS • SF • 35
Anthony Davis NO • PF • 23


*Fifth starter TBA after DeMarcus Cousins injury

Reserves

Karl-Anthony Towns MIN • C • 32
Draymond Green GS • PF • 23
Jimmy Butler MIN • SG • 23
Klay Thompson GS • SG • 11
Damian Lillard POR • PG • 0
LaMarcus Aldridge SA • PF • 12
Russell Westbrook OKC • PG • 0
Paul George OKC • SF • 13
Injury replacement

Injured, will not play

DeMarcus Cousins NO • C • 0
