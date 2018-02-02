NBA All-Star Game 2018 full rosters: Warriors get four in; Dragic gets Wall's spot
Here are the full lineups for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game
The 2018 NBA All-Star Game starters were announced last week, marking the beginning of a brand new format for the NBA. No longer East vs. West, the league has gone to using captains who will select their own teams among the pool of All-Stars. These two captains will be the top vote leaders from each conference.
LeBron James was the top vote-getter from the East and will be one of the team captains, while Stephen Curry is the captain from the West. Now, we know the full pool of players they will be selecting from.
Here are your 2018 NBA All-Star starters and reserves:
Eastern Conference
Starters
Reserves
Injured, will not play
Western Conference
Starters
*Fifth starter TBA after DeMarcus Cousins injury
Reserves
Injured, will not play
-
LeBron calls Warriors report 'nonsense'
James says it's a 'non-story' because all 30 teams want to sit down with him at the end of...
-
Report: Monroe to sign with Celtics
The big man recently agreed to a buyout with the Phoenix Suns
-
Trade deadline: Who's next star dealt?
Who's the next Blake? We have some ideas
-
Former owner took Rockets' trophies
The Rockets are currently trying to get replacement trophies for their 1994 and 1995 NBA t...
-
NBA DFS, Feb. 2: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Heat vs. 76ers NBA odds, expert picks
Galin Dragiev has nailed 18 of his past 21 NBA picks and made a play for Heat-Sixers
Add a Comment