NBA All-Star Game 2018 full rosters: Warriors get four in; Kemba in for Kristaps
Here are the full lineups for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game
The 2018 NBA All-Star Game starters were announced last week, marking the beginning of a brand new format for the NBA. No longer East vs. West, the league has gone to using captains who will select their own teams among the pool of All-Stars. These two captains will be the top vote leaders from each conference.
LeBron James was the top vote-getter from the East and will be one of the team captains, while Stephen Curry is the captain from the West. Now, we know the full pool of players they will be selecting from.
Here are your 2018 NBA All-Star starters and reserves:
Eastern Conference
Starters
Reserves
Injured, will not play
Western Conference
Starters
*Fifth starter TBA after DeMarcus Cousins injury
Reserves
Injured, will not play
