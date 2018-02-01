NBA All-Star Game 2018: Goran Dragic to replace injured Kevin Love on Team LeBron
Love went down with a broken hand earlier this week
Unfortunately, for the third time in just about a week or so, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has had to name an injury replacement for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. First, Paul George was picked to replace DeMarcus Cousins, then Andre Drummond got in when John Wall went down.
Now, the Miami Heat's Goran Dragic has been selected to replace Kevin Love on Team LeBron. Love went down with a broken hand during the Cleveland Cavaliers' loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. He is expected to be out for 6-8 weeks.
According to the rules, Silver had to select a player from the Eastern Conference, which is why someone like Lou Williams could not replace Love. Via NBA.com:
According to NBA rules, when an All-Star is unable to participate, the commissioner shall choose a replacement from the same conference as the player who is being replaced.
This is the first All-Star selection for Dragic, who is averaging 17 points and 4.8 assists for the Heat this season, and has helped them to a 29-22 record. They currently lead the Southeast Division, and are fourth in the Eastern Conference, just 1 1/2 games behind the Cavs for third.
