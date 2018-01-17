NBA All-Star Game 2018 starters and captains reveal: How to watch, time, TV channel

After weeks of voting, the polls have closed for the NBA All-Star Game 2018. And this time around, things are going to be a little different.

Instead of the classic East vs. West matchup, the pool of players selected for the game will be drafted playground style by two captains. The captains will be the player from each conference who receives the most votes.

On Thursday night, we will learn not only who the two captains are, but the rest of the starters as well. Of course, we won't know which team they'll be playing for, but we'll know all 10 guys who will be starting in the 67th edition of the ASG.

How to watch NBA All-Star Game 2018 starters and captains announcement



Date: Thursday, Jan. 18



Thursday, Jan. 18 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: WatchTNT

Once again, the voting for starters was split between fans, players, and media. The coaches will select the reserves at a later date. Via NBA.com:

Fans account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 67th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, TNT). All current NBA players and a panel of basketball media account for 25 percent each, with every participant completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Under a new All-Star Game format that replaces the traditional matchup between conferences, two captains will choose the rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves. The captains will be the All-Star starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes in his conference. The All-Star Game starters will be announced live on TNT on Thursday, Jan. 18 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader at 6 p.m. ET. The network will unveil the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Tuesday, Jan. 23 during TNT NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET. The team rosters will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 25 in a special one-hour edition of TNT NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET. After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player's score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The five players (two guards and three frontcourt players) with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.



After the last voting update, which was announced last week, LeBron James and Steph Curry were leading their respective conferences. If their leads -- about 140K for LeBron, and about 40K for Curry -- they would be the two captains. Which, really, would be fitting given their rivalry over the past few seasons.