NBA All-Star Game 2018: When is it, date, time and everything you need to know

The NBA All-Star Game is approaching and something looks off. No, it's not just the jerseys, or all the replacements that have been needed this season. No, it's the format itself. Gone is the old format of East vs. West. Now, it's the players who decide what the rosters look like.

For those in need of a refresher, or just happened to miss everything that's happened, we've got you covered.

When is the 2018 NBA All-Star Game?

Sunday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m. ET

Why is there no East vs. West?

The NBA changed the All-Star Game format this season, replacing East vs. West with two captains -- the top two vote-getters from each conference -- drafting their teams from the pool of All-Star players. To nobody's surprise, the two top vote-getters are LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

So conferences don't matter?

Yes, and no. The pool of players was still decided by conference with 12 players from each being chosen. Fans still voted in all the starters, and coaches still selected the reserves. The format is still the same with the only real change being who plays for which team.

What's the point?

To add a little bit of excitement to a game that a lot of fans and players had grown disinterested in. Nobody ever plays defense at the All-Star Game, but the last few seasons have been particularly bad in terms of effort. Chris Paul even called up Adam Silver to complain about the event last season. The hope is that, by selecting teams, there will be a little more of that old-school pick-up ball competitiveness in the game.

So what do these non-conference rosters look like? Here's a quick rundown of the teams.

Team LeBron: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge, Bradley Beal, Goran Dragic, Andre Drummond, Paul George, Victor Oladipo, Kemba Walker, Russell Westbrook, DeMarcus Cousins (Injured), Kevin Love (Injured), John Wall (Injured), Kristaps Porzingis (Injured)

Team Steph: Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Al Horford, Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry, Klay Thompson, Karl-Anthony Towns

We'll just have to wait and see if this season's All-Star Game has the intended effect.