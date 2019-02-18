NBA All-Star Game 2019: Dirk Nowitzki catches fire with barrage of 3-pointers in final appearance

Sunday is likely the last time we'll see Mavericks legend and future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki in the NBA All-Star Game, and the 7-foot German made sure it was one to remember. Immediately after checking into the game, Nowitzki launched a deep, high-arcing 3-pointer that hit nothing but net.

But he didn't stop there.

Nowitzki went on to hit two more 3-pointers before checking out of the game at a perfect 3-for-3 from the 3-point line.

The smile on Dirk's face as he makes his way down the court says it all. Though he hasn't come out and said it, most expect that this will be Nowitzki's final NBA season. He holds the NBA record by playing 21 seasons with one franchise, and has cemented himself as the best international NBA player of all time.

He may not be able to move like he used to, but on Sunday night Nowitzki proved he can still splash 3s with the best of them.