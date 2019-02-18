NBA All-Star Game 2019: Giannis Antetokounmpo soars for incredible alley-oop off Stephen Curry bounce pass

The new format of the NBA All-Star Game is supposed to promote a more serious approach from the players, but that doesn't mean there won't still be ridiculous moments. And it didn't take long for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry to prove that true.

Early in the second quarter, Curry rewarded his captain for making him his first pick by setting him up for an unbelievable alley-oop. Coming down on the fastbreak, Curry had the ball on one side of the floor, while Giannis was running down on the other wing. Normally, that would be a perfect situation for a lob, especially with Giannis' leaping ability.

Curry, though, showed off his creativity to get the Greek Freak the ball another way. Instead of a lob, Curry slammed the ball into the ground, sending it way above the backboard. In fact, it looked like it might be too high, but that only made the result more spectacular, as Giannis rose way up to snatch the ball out of mid-air and slam it home.

Giannis threw down all sorts of slams in the first half of the All-Star Game, but this was by far his most impressive. And not only that, but it was one of the best singular plays we've seen in many years.