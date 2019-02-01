NBA All-Star Game 2019: Jazz star Rudy Gobert gets emotional talking about snub, draws ribbing from other players

Rudy Gobert is the defending Defensive Player of the Year, and he hasn't missed a beat. In fact, he's actually improved in points and rebounds per game, while hovering around the same numbers in blocks and steals. Gobert, however, didn't make his first career All-Star Game in his sixth season, and he was very emotional about it after.

Gobert would eventually leave the interview after bringing up his mom, and he talked about why he didn't want to say anything about the snub.

Rudy grew increasingly emotional speaking with the media about his All-Star snub. Said his mom called him crying. Said he wrote and deleted several messages on social media. Finally, he grew too emotional to speak, and walked off, wiping away tears. pic.twitter.com/UkFX2nUrt8 — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) February 1, 2019

"It was a rough night," Gobert said, per The Salt Lake Tribune. "My mom called me crying, it was tough, but it is what it is."

When Gobert was asked why he didn't want to say anything, he responded: "I didn't think it was necessary. People don't understand ... it doesn't really matter."

Gobert tried to answer a comment about being motivated by success, beginning, "Yeah, it's always going to be that way ..." before walking off with his head in his hands.

Even putting the accomplishment aspect on the back burner, Gobert would have triggered a $1 million bonus if he'd made it to the All-Star Game. However, it seems to be more personal, with Gobert saying "I feel disrespected." via Eric Woodyard.

For whatever reason, some NBA players responded to Gobert's reaction, mocking him for getting emotional -- a couple of them Warriors.

He gone cry in the car? — Danielson... (@andre) February 1, 2019

I guess I should cry too... no Charlotte? 😢😢😢 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 1, 2019

Green doubled down on his comment.

Y’all Big Mad or Lil Mad? 😂😂😂😂 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 1, 2019

Isaiah Thomas also chimed in.

Come on fam you are too big to be crying like that... — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 1, 2019

Thomas quickly walked back on the comments once he got some backlash, saying it was a joke and asking if it was too soon.

I guess that was too soon lol. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 1, 2019

Jokes aside, it's ironic that Green and Thomas in particular wanted to weigh in the way they did. They're both praised for their emotional approach to basketball, so they should know what Gobert is feeling. If nothing else, most people would cry if they just lost out on $1 million.

Jazz ownership has vehemently backed Gobert, with GM Dennis Lindsey saying that "Flabbergasted, disappointed, disgusted, I guess would be some adjectives to describe our collective mood."

The Jazz's next game is Friday night against the Hawks (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV) as they look to climb in the West with their seventh-seeded 29-23 record. Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have played some very good basketball lately, so now it's all about taking the Jazz to the postseason and succeeding as a unit after the individual snub.