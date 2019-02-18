NBA All-Star Game 2019: Kevin Durant wins MVP award after helping fuel furious comeback for Team LeBron

Another exciting NBA All-Star Weekend is in the books. Team LeBron closed the weekend with a 178-164 victory over Team Giannis in the All-Star Game on Sunday night from Charlotte. In a captain's effort, Giannis Antetokounmpo went for 38 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, but it wasn't enough to get the victory -- nor the MVP Award.

That honor went to Team LeBron's Kevin Durant. The Warriors All-Star helped his squad take over in the second half, and finished with 31 points and seven rebounds to win All-Star MVP.

This is the second All-Star Game MVP Award for Durant, who also took home the honor back in 2012. Durant joins LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as the only active players with multiple ASG MVP trophies.

Down by 20 points early in the third quarter, Team LeBron looked in danger of being run out of the gym. They ratcheted up the intensity though, and quickly made a big comeback to not only get back in the game, but take a double-digit lead themselves. Durant was the key man, pouring in 18 of his 31 points in the second half.

His four 3-pointers in the second half were part of a barrage from behind the arc by Team LeBron. They hit a remarkable 22 3-pointers in the second half alone to turn the game around.