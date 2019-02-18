NBA All-Star Game 2019: Kevin Durant wins MVP award after helping fuel furious comeback for Team LeBron
Durant finished the night with 31 points and seven rebounds to win his second All-Star Game MVP Award
Another exciting NBA All-Star Weekend is in the books. Team LeBron closed the weekend with a 178-164 victory over Team Giannis in the All-Star Game on Sunday night from Charlotte. In a captain's effort, Giannis Antetokounmpo went for 38 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, but it wasn't enough to get the victory -- nor the MVP Award.
That honor went to Team LeBron's Kevin Durant. The Warriors All-Star helped his squad take over in the second half, and finished with 31 points and seven rebounds to win All-Star MVP.
This is the second All-Star Game MVP Award for Durant, who also took home the honor back in 2012. Durant joins LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as the only active players with multiple ASG MVP trophies.
Down by 20 points early in the third quarter, Team LeBron looked in danger of being run out of the gym. They ratcheted up the intensity though, and quickly made a big comeback to not only get back in the game, but take a double-digit lead themselves. Durant was the key man, pouring in 18 of his 31 points in the second half.
His four 3-pointers in the second half were part of a barrage from behind the arc by Team LeBron. They hit a remarkable 22 3-pointers in the second half alone to turn the game around.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA All-Star Game: Highlights, takeaways
The 68th NBA All-Star Game showed us next-level Giannis, vintage Dirk and one more LeBron-Wade...
-
James, Wade combine for alley oop
James throws down a massive two-handed slam off the backboard feed from his longtime running...
-
Dirk catches fire in All-Star Game
Dirk put on a show for the crowd immediately after checking into the game
-
Giannis soars for crazy alley-oop
Curry bounced it way into the air, and Giannis went and got it
-
Creating the perfect NBA All-Star
Forget basketball, Klay Thompson is taking his own 'dazzling great looks'
-
Diallo's Superman dunk steals the show
Diallo even finished with his elbow in the rim a la Vince Carter