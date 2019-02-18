NBA All-Star Game 2019: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade connect for yet another highlight-reel dunk
James throws down a massive two-handed slam off the backboard feed from his longtime running mate
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have a long history of setting each other up on the court.
In the third quarter of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, James and Wade found themselves in a 2-on-1 break against Kemba Walker. For old time's sake, Wade threw a picture perfect pass off the backboard and James threw down a massive two-handed slam dunk.
James' dunk cut the Team LeBron deficit to 101-89 early in the third quarter. The Los Angeles Lakers star forward has been one of the more consistent players for his team with 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting thus far. Meanwhile, Wade has knocked down two of his four field-goal attempts to give him seven points in the first three quarters.
James and Wade obviously have a very successful history as teammates from their time with the Miami Heat. During their four seasons together in Miami, the dynamic duo combined to win a pair of NBA titles, and James even won back-to-back MVP awards in 2012 and 2013. The two did play briefly throughout the first half of the 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before Wade was traded back to Miami in an effort to get him more playing time.
It was definitely a special moment considering that this will be Wade's final All-Star Game as he plans to retire after the 2018-19 season. For just one more night, the two got a chance to be teammates and leave fans with their jaws on the ground.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dirk catches fire in All-Star Game
Dirk put on a show for the crowd immediately after checking into the game
-
Live updates: 2019 NBA All-Star Game
This year's All-Star Game is captained by James and Antetokounmpo
-
Giannis soars for crazy alley-oop
Curry bounced it way into the air, and Giannis went and got it
-
Creating the perfect NBA All-Star
Forget basketball, Klay Thompson is taking his own 'dazzling great looks'
-
Diallo's Superman dunk steals the show
Diallo even finished with his elbow in the rim a la Vince Carter
-
3-Point Contest memorable for Curry
Curry didn't get a trophy, but he did get a valuable memory