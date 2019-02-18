NBA All-Star Game 2019: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade connect for yet another highlight-reel dunk

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have a long history of setting each other up on the court.

In the third quarter of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, James and Wade found themselves in a 2-on-1 break against Kemba Walker. For old time's sake, Wade threw a picture perfect pass off the backboard and James threw down a massive two-handed slam dunk.

James' dunk cut the Team LeBron deficit to 101-89 early in the third quarter. The Los Angeles Lakers star forward has been one of the more consistent players for his team with 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting thus far. Meanwhile, Wade has knocked down two of his four field-goal attempts to give him seven points in the first three quarters.

James and Wade obviously have a very successful history as teammates from their time with the Miami Heat. During their four seasons together in Miami, the dynamic duo combined to win a pair of NBA titles, and James even won back-to-back MVP awards in 2012 and 2013. The two did play briefly throughout the first half of the 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before Wade was traded back to Miami in an effort to get him more playing time.

It was definitely a special moment considering that this will be Wade's final All-Star Game as he plans to retire after the 2018-19 season. For just one more night, the two got a chance to be teammates and leave fans with their jaws on the ground.