NBA All-Star Game 2019: LeBron James, Giannis remain top vote-getters; Luka Doncic has third-most votes in entire field

The third returns for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game are in.

Despite being sidelined since Christmas Day with a moderate groin strain, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James leads all vote-getters with 3,770,807 votes after the third round of tallies have been calculated. In addition, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Eastern Conference with 3,626,909 votes.

The third returns of #NBAAllStar Voting 2019 presented by @Google!



Vote on https://t.co/R6fBO5LSAS , the NBA App or by searching for your favorite player or team on Google.

Vote now! https://t.co/7WGNCNxnJB pic.twitter.com/FPyWNVEosn — 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 17, 2019

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic continues to dominate in the voting with the third-most tallies in the entire field. Doncic currently has 3,301,825 votes and that puts him second among Western Conference frontcourt players behind James.

Doncic, back in action on Saturday when the Mavs take on the Pacers (7 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV), has taken the league by storm as he's averaging 20.3 points and has produced his fair share of highlight reel plays throughout the season. It's not very often players make the All-Star Game in their rookie years. In fact, it's quite rare to see. Blake Griffin (2011) and Yao Ming (2003) were the last rookies to qualify for the All-Star Game.

This year, fans make up for 50 percent of the voting to determine the 10 starters for the 68th annual installment of the NBA All-Star Game. The star-studded event is scheduled to take place on Feb. 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET. In addition, current NBA players and media will also account for 25 percent of the voting process with each submitting a ballot with two guards and three players in the frontcourt for both the Eastern and Western Conference. Voting will conclude on Jan. 21 and the results will soon follow.

The All-Star Draft is set to take place on Feb. 7, which happens to be the same day as the trade deadline. Unlike last season, the draft will be televised for everyone to witness.