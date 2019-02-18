NBA All-Star Game 2019 results, highlights: Team LeBron overcomes 20-point deficit to sink Team Giannis

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game is in the books, and once again, the new format didn't disappoint. After taking the first half to show out and make highlights, things got serious even earlier than last season's edition. Team LeBron turned up the heat in the second half to flip a 20-point deficit into a 178-164 victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo came out fired up, throwing down all sorts of slams in the opening few minutes. Then, later in the first half, he made the early play of the night, soaring to throw down an incredible bounce pass alley-oop from Steph Curry -- his first pick in the All-Star Draft. Giannis and his Bucks teammate Khris Middleton had Team Giannis out to a big lead, but they couldn't hold on.

Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson and Bradley Beal led the way in the third quarter, draining a barrage of 3-pointers to get Team LeBron back in the game. Then, the starters came back in to finish the job. LeBron finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in a captain's effort, while Kevin Durant led the way with 31 points and seven rebounds.

Giannis led all scorers with 38 points, while Middleton and Paul George added 20 points for Team Giannis.

