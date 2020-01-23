NBA All-Star Game 2020: How to watch All-Star starters announcement, time, live stream, TV channel
Here is everything that you need to know before the starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game are announced Thursday night
As amazing as it sounds, we are officially beyond the halfway point in the 2019-20 NBA season as all 30 teams have played at least 42 games. When the halfway mark arrives, All-Star Weekend is never far behind, and after several weeks of voting, the beginning of the selection process for February's marquee game is nearly at hand.
The starters and captains for the NBA All-Star Game will be announced Thursday night, with the reserves soon to follow and the rest of the All-Star festivities not far behind. So with that in mind, here is everything you need to know about tonight's announcement.
When will the starters be announced?
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 23 | 7 p.m. ET
- TV: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Current voting numbers
Voting closed on Monday, but the last publicly released data on voting totals came last Thursday. As it stands right now, here are the top-10 vote-getters in each category.
Western Conference:
FRONTCOURT
GUARDS
LeBron James (LAL): 4,747,887
Luka Doncic (DAL): 4,598,323
Anthony Davis (LAL): 4,412,619
James Harden (HOU): 2,934,614
Kawhi Leonard (LAC): 2,973,076
Damian Lillard (POR): 984,140
Paul George (LAC): 1,171,616
Alex Caruso (LAL): 894,827
Nikola Jokic (DEN): 889,387
Russell Westbrook (HOU): 837,187
Carmelo Anthony (POR): 784,038
Stephen Curry (GS): 819,352
Kristaps Porzingis (DAL): 774,056
Donovan Mitchell (UTA): 673,917
Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN): 746,013
Devin Booker (PHX): 577,035
Brandon Ingram (NOP): 672,666
D'Angelo Russell (GS): 491,047
Dwight Howard (LAL): 670,643
Ja Morant (MEM): 399,703
Eastern Conference:
FRONTCOURT
GUARDS
Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL): 4,474,107
Trae Young (ATL): 2,066,924
Pascal Siakam (TOR): 2,433,411
Kyrie Irving (BKN): 1,814,618
Joel Embiid (PHI): 2,398,743
Kemba Walker (BOS): 1,797,633
Jimmy Butler (MIA): 2,046,257
Derrick Rose (DET): 1,381,934
Jayson Tatum (BOS): 1,622,635
Kyle Lowry (TOR): 848,293
Tacko Fall (BOS): 757,375
Zach Lavine (CHI): 847,632
Bam Adebayo (MIA): 529,244
Jaylen Brown (BOS): 718,355
Gordon Hayward (BOS) 398,213
Ben Simmons (PHI): 629,199
Domantas Sabonis (IND): 381,390
Bradley Beal (WAS): 609,899
Andre Drummond (DET): 325,178
Fred VanVleet (TOR): 546,471
How the selection process works
Fan-voting, while significant, is not the sole determinant of the All-Star starters. A player's vote total from the fans is only 50 percent of the equation. The remaining 50 percent is split in half: 25 percent belongs to the media, while the remaining 25 percent belongs to the league's players themselves. This safeguard was put in place specifically to prevent some of the ballot-stuffing that has gone on so far. Alex Caruso, for instance, is obviously not an All-Star-caliber player, but his enormous fan base in Los Angeles would have given him a real chance at making the team if fan voting was the only factor.
Where fan voting is most impactful is in selecting the two team captains. Those captains are determined solely by fan-voting. The top vote-getter in each conference is named that conference's captain, and is responsible for selecting the rest of his team from the pool of available players. As of now, the two captains would be LeBron James (West) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (East).
While fans, players and media have a say in the starters, they are locked out of the process once those 10 players are named. The reserves are selected by the 30 head coaches around the NBA. If a player drops out due to injury, the commissioner is allowed to name his replacement. Additionally, the commissioner is allowed to award extra roster spots due to extenuating circumstances, as he did a year ago in adding retiring legends Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki to the game as part of their farewell tours.
What comes next?
While the starters may be named Thursday night, the selection process is far from over. Here are the other important dates to know as we approach All-Star Weekend:
- Jan. 30: Reserves announced
- Feb. 6: All-Star Draft
- Feb. 14: Rising Stars Challenge and Celebrity Game
- Feb. 15: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest
- Feb. 16: 2020 NBA All-Star Game
-
