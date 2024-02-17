All-Star Friday is about showcasing the league's newest faces. Saturday belongs to the specialists. But Sunday? Sunday is when the biggest stars in the NBA get to shine brightest on the biggest stage that the regular season has to offer.

This season, we're moving back to the classic format for the All-Star Game. No more Elam Ending. No more captain drafts. Just the basic East vs. West format that the league has used for most of its history. Of course, after six years of drafts, that change is going to be felt now more than ever. For the first time since 2017, conference pride is on the line.

So what do you need to know about the 2024 All-Star Game, and how can you tune in? Here are all of the basics ranging from viewing information to storylines to, ultimately, our pick for the game.

How to watch: 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

TV and live stream: TNT and TNT app

Storylines

East: Here's a fun fact: we don't yet know who's starting at center for the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid was the obvious choice from the voters, but his injury has knocked him out of the lineup. Scottie Barnes and Trae Young replaced Embiid and Julius Randle on the roster, but coach Doc Rivers still hasn't named a starter to replace Embiid.

Rivers has eight potential options at his disposal: Bam Adebayo, Paolo Banchero, Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Barnes and Young. The obvious pick here would be Adebayo given his positional similarity, but perhaps Rivers decides to make an unconventional pick and go with a player he coached over the past three seasons in Maxey. That would also ensure that Philadelphia, as a team, retains its starting slot.

West: If the East roster is built around youth, then the West is built around experience. Stephen Curry will be participating in his 10th All-Star Game on Sunday, which is more than any East player, but less than two of his West teammates. Kevin Durant is taking the floor for the 14th time in an All-Star Game, a figure that would be remarkably impressive were it not for his fellow forward. LeBron James will officially become the first player to play in 20 All-Star Games when we tip off on Sunday, a record that may never be broken.

James turns 40 next season. Durant has had injury issues over the past several years. Even Curry is starting to age, despite what his numbers would have you believe. The Western Conference roster is a chance to celebrate the defining players of this era in NBA history. James, Curry and Durant are all closer to their last All-Star Game than their first, and reverting to conferences has allowed the three of them to play on the same All-Star Team for the first time. It may be an exhibition game, but chances to see three legends of their stature share a uniform are extremely rare and meant to be cherished.

Full Rosters

Now that we have gone over the format and the storylines that will define the 2024 All-Star Game, it's time to talk about the most important part: the players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will captain the Eastern Conference, while LeBron James will anchor the ship that is the Western Conference. The players that make up the All-Star Game, including injured stars and their replacements, are as follows:

East: Antetokounmpo (captain), Joel Embiid (injured, will not play), Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Paolo Banchero, Scottie Barnes (injury replacement), Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle (injured, will not play), Trae Young (injury replacement)

West: James (captain), Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Karl-Anthony Towns

Doc Rivers will coach the Eastern Conference along with his staff and Timberwolves' head coach Chris Finch and his staff will do the same for the West. Of the All-Stars named, Banchero, Maxey, Brunson and Barnes are first-timers.

Prediction

There's no responsible way to actually make a pick for an exhibition game. However, if you're the gambling sort, it's worth noting here that the Western Conference is a three-point favorite. If we assume the non-competitive nature of most All-Star Games turns any one of them into a 50-50 proposition, the only sensible thing to do would be to grab those three points and hope for the best. Therefore, we'll take the East in this one. The Pick: East +3