NBA All-Star Game draft: Kerr says captains' selection of players should be televised

When the NBA first announced that the format for the All-Star Game would be changed, and the teams would be picked by captains, one of the first questions was whether or not the event would be televised. Of course, everyone wants to see how that whole drama would play out -- even some NBA players.

LeBron James has supported the event being televised, and so too has John Wall. Now, Warriors coach Steve Kerr has added his name to the list of people who believe the event should be on TV.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday ahead of Golden State Warriors big showdown with the Houston Rockets, Kerr said the captain's selection of player should be televised. He also added that there shouldn't be any shame in being the last pick, because you're still an All-Star.

Steve Kerr said he thinks the captains' selection of players at the All Star game should be televised. He added, there's no shame in being the last All Star picked...because you're still an All Star. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) January 20, 2018

Unfortunately, all of these opinions appear to be academic. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said recently that doing so would put the players in an awkward position.

@TasMelas talks to Commissioner Adam Silver in London about the All-Star draft, shortening the Playoffs, and resting players. #TheStarters pic.twitter.com/lTrs2Y881o — The Starters (@TheStarters) January 11, 2018

That, of course, is the exact reason everyone does want the event to be on TV. It would be fantastic drama to see captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry try to navigate their way through the picks. Alas, unless Silver suddenly changes his decision -- which seems unlikely -- Kerr, Wall and the rest of us will not get our wish.