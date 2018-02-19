NBA All-Star Game: Even Draymond Green laughed at Fergie's jazzed-up anthem

LOS ANGELES -- The Wright Brothers. Albert Einstein. Steve Jobs. Fergalicious.

Great innovators in history were all laughed at initially for their hair-brained schemes, but in order to make true change you have to be willing to go out on a limb. That's what L.A. native Fergie did before Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, putting together a jazzy rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" that bucked modern convention.

So of course, like the greats that have come before her, Fergie was mocked mercilessly on Twitter for her attempt to do something different. Even All-Star forward Draymond Green couldn't help but burst out laughing during the former Black Eyed Peas star's moment.

Even Draymond was laughing pic.twitter.com/R8itTpUAD8 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 19, 2018

Look people, I know this is the generation of public shaming, but can we back off Fergie Ferg a little bit, here? Yes, her rendition was different, and maybe a bit too long, but she actually sang beautifully and didn't do anything disrespectful like screwing up the words.

Most important, she helped us forget about Kevin Hart and that horrendous, never-ending introduction.