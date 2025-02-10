Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is an All-Star after all. One of the most notable omissions from the initial pool, Young will replace the the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA announced Monday. The Milwaukee Bucks forward is out through the All-Star break with a calf strain.

This is Young's fourth All-Star selection of his seven-year career. He is averaging 23.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and a league-high 11.4 assists for the Hawks this season.

This year's All-Star Game has a new format: It will actually be three separate games, featuring three All-Star teams and the Rising Stars winners. The three All-Star teams, which are composed of eight players each, were drafted by Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith last Thursday. Barkley selected Antetokounmpo with his second pick.

Young will replace Antetokounmpo on Team Chuck. Since Barkley mostly selected big men, Young will make the team a bit more balanced.

Anthony Davis of the Dallas Mavericks is also expected to miss the All-Star Game. Davis suffered an adductor strain in his Mavericks debut on Saturday. The league has not yet announced a replacement.

Festivities kick off in San Francisco on Friday and run through the weekend, including a skills challenge, a 3-point battle and the slam dunk contest.