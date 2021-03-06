After 14 seasons, Mike Conley is finally an All-Star. On Friday, the league announced that the veteran Utah Jazz point guard will be an injury replacement for Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. In addition to playing in the All-Star Game on Sunday, Conley will take part in the 3-Point Contest.

Booker, who himself was originally an injury replacement for Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis, suffered a left knee sprain which will prevent him from participating.

