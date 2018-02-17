NBA All-Star Game: LaMarcus Aldridge and Al Horford were final two draft picks

The NBA All-Star Game is Sunday and with it begins a new format. Gone is East vs West and in are two hand-picked teams decided by captains. It's the NBA's idea of refreshing an event that had gotten a little stale over the years.

However, the NBA decided to not air the draft process for the game, leaving many fans unhappy. They wanted to see the drama unfold and of course find out who the last picks in the draft were. That particular secret had been kept under wraps for awhile, but Chris Haynes of ESPN has found the final two picks. According to Haynes, they were the Celtics Al Horford and Spurs LaMarcus Aldridge.

The two could have chosen to be upset by the decision, but they played it off. It's the All-Star Game after all. What's there to be upset about?

Aldridge was the last player chosen by LeBron James' team, and Boston Celticspower forward Al Horford was the last pick by Stephen Curry's team, league sources told ESPN's Chris Haynes. "We're all All-Stars, so, at the end of the day, we should be thankful to be here," Aldridge told ESPN. "Picked first, picked last, it doesn't matter. We're all competitive, too. It won't be the easiest thing to be picked last, but at the end of the day, you're just happy to be here." ... Speaking at a Basketball Without Borders camp on Friday, Horford said he would encourage the powers that be to air next year's draft, stating it's an honor to be amongst 24 elite players.

Of the two names that could have been picked last, this felt the least surprising. Not because of their skill set.They're All-Stars for a reason, but everybody knows the event is all about flash. Horford and Aldridge aren't flashy players in their styles.

However, like Aldridge said, the entire point of the game is to be an All-Star. Even if they were chosen last they've still been recognized as one of the best players in the NBA this season. That counts far more than draft position.