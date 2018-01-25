NBA All-Star Game mock draft: LeBron goes after Warriors; Curry snags Irving, Love

The reserves for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game were announced on Tuesday, which means we are free to start speculating about who team captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry will select in the league's first All-Star draft. As such, CBS Sports' Brad Botkin (playing the role of LeBron) and James Herbert (playing the role of Steph) conducted a mock draft.

The format is exactly the same as it will be for James and Curry: First they select from the pool of starters (with James getting the first pick because he had the most total All-Star votes), and then they select from the pool of reserves (with Curry getting the first pick to even things out).

Here's what went down, along with a brief explanation of each pick from Botkin and Herbert:

Starters No. 1 (Team LeBron) Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors SF LeBron could be tempted to be the good guy and take Kyrie, but Durant is the best player on the board plain and simple. Plus, any time you can break up the Warriors, you have to do it. No. 2 (Team Steph) Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks PF Who wouldn't want to play with this guy? Also, Steph said that he wants to pick Giannis so he doesn't dunk on him like he did in last year's game. No. 3 (Team LeBron) Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans PF Just a complete monster who isn't talked about enough as one of the five best players in the world, which he is. Dude scored 52 in last year's All-Star Game to take home MVP. No. 4 (Team Steph) James Harden Houston Rockets SG It's an All-Star Game, so give me bucket-getters, especially in the starting lineup. We'll deal with defense later. No. 5 (Team LeBron) Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers C The length in this starting lineup is getting ridiculous. When Embiid is on the court, he's one of the best players in the league and the Sixers are a top-10 team at worst. No. 6 (Team Steph) Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics PG Who's going to actually be motivated to beat Team LeBron? This guy. And he has won an All-Star Game MVP award before. No. 7 (Team LeBron) DeMar DeRozan Toronto Raptors SG DeRozan should be getting quiet MVP consideration with what he's doing this season, and his increased playmaking helps this super big starting lineup, which is playing without a traditional point guard. No. 8 (Team Steph) DeMarcus Cousins New Orleans Pelicans C This is an automatic pick, but I'm happy with it. Needed one big, physical dude in the starting lineup to battle Embiid.





To recap, here are the two All-Star team's mocked starting lineups:

Now, for the reserves:





Team LeBron's Final Roster

Starters: LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid

Reserves: Karl-Anthony Towns, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Victor Oladipo, John Wall, Al Horford, LaMarcus Aldridge

Overall impressions: This starting lineup is just ridiculous. Look at the size. The athleticism. No need for a traditional point because LeBron, Durant and DeRozan can all handle the ball just fine. Curry's starting lineup will no doubt be bombing away from three, but LeBron's team can quickly counter with Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard off the bench to play the long-range game, too. This squad has everything.

Team Steph's Final Roster

Starters: Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMarcus Cousins

Reserves: Russell Westbrook, Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bradley Beal, Kevin Love

Overall impressions: The shooting is just ridiculous (imagine a Curry-Irving-Harden-Love-Porzingis lineup) and there are some real fighters on this team. If this is really going to be a competitive, serious game, then you want to have players who will be motivated. LeBron and Durant will be the favorites, but that's fine with these guys. It will make victory much sweeter.