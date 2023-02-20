The NBA All-Star Game has a long, rich history, as the event has been in place for over 70 years. During that time, the league's most elite players across generations have used the game to entertain fans, try out moves that they might not utilize otherwise and just put on a show in general. This year, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum etched his name into the history books by scoring more points than anyone else ever has in All-Star history: 55. As a result of his productive play, Tatum was named MVP of the event.

Being named an All-Star is an impressive accomplishment for an NBA player, but winning the MVP Award at the annual exhibition is another level. The All-Star MVP Award means that a player stood out among the league's elite -- the best of the best. Fittingly, the annual award was recently renamed after Kobe Bryant, who was known to shine on the biggest stage and won the award four times over the course of his illustrious career.

In addition to Bryant -- and now Tatum -- a ton of other all-time greats like Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Julius Erving and Larry Bird have also hoisted the hardware at the end of All-Star Weekend. Here's a look at the complete list of every player who has won the award: