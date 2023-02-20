The NBA All-Star Game has a long, rich history, as the event has been in place for over 70 years. During that time, the league's most elite players across generations have used the game to entertain fans, try out moves that they might not utilize otherwise and just put on a show in general. This year, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum etched his name into the history books by scoring more points than anyone else ever has in All-Star history: 55. As a result of his productive play, Tatum was named MVP of the event.
Being named an All-Star is an impressive accomplishment for an NBA player, but winning the MVP Award at the annual exhibition is another level. The All-Star MVP Award means that a player stood out among the league's elite -- the best of the best. Fittingly, the annual award was recently renamed after Kobe Bryant, who was known to shine on the biggest stage and won the award four times over the course of his illustrious career.
In addition to Bryant -- and now Tatum -- a ton of other all-time greats like Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Julius Erving and Larry Bird have also hoisted the hardware at the end of All-Star Weekend. Here's a look at the complete list of every player who has won the award:
- 2023 -- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- 2022 — Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
- 2021 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- 2020 — Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
- 2019 — Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
- 2018 — LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2017 — Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
- 2016 — Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
- 2015 — Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
- 2014 — Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2013 — Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers
- 2012 — Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder
- 2011 — Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
- 2010 — Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat
- 2009 — Shaquille O'Neal/Kobe Bryant, Phoenix Suns/Los Angeles Lakers
- 2008 — LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2007 — Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
- 2006 — LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
- 2005 — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers
- 2004 — Shaquille O'Neal, Los Angeles Lakers
- 2003 — Kevin Garnett, Minnesota Timberwolves
- 2002 — Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
- 2001 — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers
- 2000 — Shaquille O'Neal/Tim Duncan, Los Angeles Lakers/San Antonio Spurs
- 1999 — No All-Star Game played
- 1998 — Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
- 1997 — Glen Rice, Charlotte Hornets
- 1996 — Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
- 1995 — Mitch Richmond, Sacramento Kings
- 1994 — Scottie Pippen, Chicago Bulls
- 1993 — John Stockton/Karl Malone, Utah Jazz
- 1992 — Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers
- 1991 — Charles Barkley, Philadelphia 76ers
- 1990 — Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers
- 1989 — Karl Malone, Utah Jazz
- 1988 — Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
- 1987 — Tom Chambers, Seattle SuperSonics
- 1986 — Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons
- 1985 — Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets
- 1984 — Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons
- 1983 — Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers
- 1982 — Larry Bird, Boston Celtics
- 1981 — Tiny Archibald, Boston Celtics
- 1980 — George Gervin, San Antonio Spurs
- 1979 — David Thompson, Denver Nuggets
- 1978 — Randy Smith, Buffalo Braves
- 1977 — Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers
- 1976 — Dave Bing, Washington Bullets
- 1975 — Walt Frazier, New York Knicks
- 1974 — Bob Lanier, Detroit Pistons
- 1973 — Dave Cowens, Boston Celtics
- 1972 — Jerry West, Los Angeles Lakers
- 1971 — Lenny Wilkens, Seattle SuperSonics
- 1970 — Willis Reed, New York Knicks
- 1969 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
- 1968 — Hal Greer, Philadelphia 76ers
- 1967 — Rick Barry, Golden State Warriors
- 1966 — Adrian Smith, Cincinnati Royals
- 1965 — Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati Royals
- 1964 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
- 1963 — Bill Russell, Boston Celtics
- 1962 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
- 1961 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
- 1960 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors
- 1959 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
- 1958 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
- 1957 — Bob Cousy, Boston Celtics
- 1956 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
- 1955 — Bill Sharman, Boston Celtics
- 1954 — Bob Cousy, Boston Celtics
- 1953 — George Mikan, Minneapolis Lakers
- 1952 — Paul Arizin, Philadelphia Warriors
- 1951 — Ed Macauley, Boston Celtics