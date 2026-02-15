The NBA's annual All-Star Weekend has arrived, and this year the league's top players have convened in Los Angeles. This is the seventh time that the annual showcase has been in the City of Angels, but the first time that the Clippers will be the sole hosts.

All of the action is taking place at the new Intuit Dome, which opened last season. The Clippers' arena, which cost $2 billion, has drawn rave reviews from fans and players alike, and will become the center of the basketball world for three days. Damian Lillard and Keshad Johnson were the big winners on All-Star Saturday. The Trail Blazers legend won his third career 3-point contest despite not playing this season as he recovers from a torn Achilles. Johnson, meanwhile, put his name on the radar by dunking and dancing his way to the Dunk Contest trophy.

Sunday evening brings the All-Star Game, and the format has been tweaked once again. This time, it's Team USA vs. Team USA vs. Team World. The All-Star selections have been separated into three teams and will compete in a round-robin tournament. The league hopes that pitting Americans against international players will generate a more competitive environment, but we'll have to wait to see if that makes a difference.

Here's how to watch Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, which is tipping off in the middle of the afternoon in L.A.

How to watch 2026 NBA All-Star Game

Time : 5 p.m. ET | Date : Sunday, Feb. 15



: 5 p.m. ET | : Sunday, Feb. 15 Location : Intuit Dome -- Los Angeles

: Intuit Dome -- Los Angeles TV channel: NBC | Live stream: Peacock

Ahead of this weekend's festivities, CBS Sports' panel of experts made their picks for All-Star Game and All-Star Game MVP. Check them out below.

NBA All-Star Game odds

NBA All-Star Game picks



John Gonzalez James Herbert Jack Maloney Cameron Salerno All-Star Game winner Team World USA Stars Team World USA Stars

All-Star Game MVP

All-Star Game MVP odds

All-Star Game MVP picks

Award John Gonzalez James Herbert Jack Maloney Cameron Salerno All-Star Game MVP Victor Wembanyama Cade Cunningham Victor Wembanyama Anthony Edwards

Expert explanations

Gonzalez: I went with the World winning the game and Wemby taking MVP because he seems to be one of the few All-Stars who actually wants to be there. You'll remember him getting ticked off at Anthony Edwards in the skills competition when Ant decided to shoot left handed for the lols.

Herbert: The theme here is that I think the guys I picked will take this stuff seriously. For the All-Star "Game," I just picked the team that I thought would try the hardest. (I was tempted to take Team World, but, historically, Nikola Jokić and Luka Dončić have not expended much energy on this stage.) I can see Cunningham and Jalen Duren setting a competitive tone, especially with J.B. Bickerstaff coaching them.

Maloney: I'm going with Team World to win the All-Star Game and Victor Wembanyama to take home MVP. Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined due to injury, Team World is the most talented bunch, and Wembanyama has made it abundantly clear that he's taking this more seriously than everyone else.

Salerno: If you watched the movie "Hustle," you know Kermit Wilts, AKA Anthony Edwards, loves competition. In this kind of format/showcase, guards tend to dominate. I'm going with Edwards, -- and, by extension, the USA Stars team -- to have a night to remember in Southern California. The new format hopefully will inject new life into the ASG.