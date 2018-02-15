NBA All-Star Game results: History of winners and MVPs of every past game

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. This will be the first year the exhibition game will be held under a different format. No longer will the best players from the Eastern and Western Conferences square off against each other. The leading vote-getter from each conference now chooses players to form their own roster in a non-televised draft.

Below you'll find a list of previous winners and MVPs from every game. It's worth noting that the Eastern Conference All-Stars led the series 37-29 before the format changed in 2018.

Year Score Location MVP 1951 East 111, West 94 Boston Garden (Boston) Ed Macauley, Boston Celtics 1952 East 108, West 91 Boston Garden (Boston) Paul Arizin, Philadelphia Warriors 1953 West 79, East 75 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (Fort Wayne) George Mikan, Minneapolis Lakers 1954 East 98, West 93 (OT) Madison Square Garden (New York) Bob Cousy, Boston Celtics 1955 East 100, West 91 Madison Square Garden (New York) Bill Sharman, Boston Celtics 1956 West 108, East 94 Rochester War Memorial Coliseum (Rochester) Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks 1957 East 109, West 97 Boston Garden (Boston) Bob Cousy (2), Boston Celtics 1958 East 130, West 118 Kiel Auditorium (St. Louis) Bob Pettit (2), St. Louis Hawks 1959 West 124, East 108 Olympia Stadium (Detroit) Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis Lakers; Bob Pettit (3), St. Louis Hawks 1960 East 125, West 115 Convention Hall (Philadelphia) Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors 1961 West 153, East 131 Onondaga County War Memorial Coliseum (Syracuse) Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals 1962 West 150, East 130 Kiel Auditorium (St. Louis) Bob Pettit (4), St. Louis Hawks 1963 East 115, West 108 Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena (Los Angeles) Bill Russell, Boston Celtics 1964 East 111, West 107 Boston Garden (Boston) Oscar Robertson (2), Cincinnati Royals 1965 East 124, West 123 Kiel Auditorium (St. Louis) Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati Royals 1966 East 137, West 94 Cincinnati Gardens (Cincinnati) Adrian Smith, Cincinnati Royals 1967 West 135, East 120 Cow Palace (San Francisco) Rick Barry, San Francisco Warriors 1968 East 144, West 124 Madison Square Garden (New York) Hal Greer, Philadelphia 76ers 1969 East 123, West 112 Baltimore Civic Center (Baltimore) Oscar Robertson (3), Cincinnati Royals 1970 East 142, West 135 The Spectrum (Philadelphia) Willis Reed, New York Knicks 1971 West 108, East 107 San Diego Sports Arena (San Diego) Lenny Wilkens, Seattle SuperSonics 1972 West 112, East 110 The Forum (Los Angeles) Jerry West, Los Angeles Lakers 1973 East 104, West 84 Chicago Stadium (Chicago) Dave Cowens, Boston Celtics 1974 West 134, East 123 Seattle Center Coliseum (Seattle) Bob Lanier, Detroit Pistons 1975 East 108, West 102 Veterans Memorial Coliseum (Phoenix) Walt Frazier, New York Knicks 1976 East 123, West 109 The Spectrum (Philadelphia) Dave Bing, Washington Bullets 1977 West 125, East 124 MECCA Arena (Milwaukee) Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers 1978 East 133, West 125 Omni Coliseum (Atlanta) Randy Smith, Buffalo Braves 1979 West 134, East 129 Pontiac Silverdome (Detroit) David Thompson, Denver Nuggets 1980 East 144, West 136 (OT) Capital Centre (Landover) George Gervin, San Antonio Spurs 1981 East 123, West 120 Coliseum at Richfield (Cleveland) Nate Archibald, Boston Celtics 1982 East 120, West 118 Brendan Byrne Arena (East Rutherford) Larry Bird, Boston Celtics 1983 East 132, West 123 The Forum (Los Angeles) Julius Erving (2), Philadelphia 76ers 1984 East 154, West 145 (OT) McNichols Sports Arena (Denver) Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons 1985 West 140, East 129 Hoosier Dome (Indianapolis) Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets 1986 East 139, West 132 Reunion Arena (Dallas) Isiah Thomas (2), Detroit Pistons 1987 West 154, East 149 (OT) Kingdome (Seattle) Tom Chambers, Seattle SuperSonics 1988 East 138, West 133 Chicago Stadium (Chicago) Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls 1989 West 143, East 134 Astrodome (Houston) Karl Malone, Utah Jazz 1990 East 130, West 113 Miami Arena (Miami) Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers 1991 East 116, West 114 Charlotte Coliseum (Charlotte) Charles Barkley, Philadelphia 76ers 1992 West 153, East 113 Orlando Arena (Orlando) Magic Johnson (2), Los Angeles Lakers 1993 West 135, East 130 (OT) Delta Center (Salt Lake City) Karl Malone (2) and John Stockton, Utah Jazz 1994 East 127, West 118 Target Center (Minneapolis) Scottie Pippen, Chicago Bulls 1995 West 139, East 112 America West Arena (Phoenix) Mitch Richmond, Sacramento Kings 1996 East 129, West 118 Alamodome (San Antonio) Michael Jordan (2), Chicago Bulls 1997 East 132, West 120 Gund Arena (Cleveland) Glen Rice, Charlotte Hornets 1998 East 135, West 114 Madison Square Garden (New York) Michael Jordan (3), Chicago Bulls 2000 West 137, East 126 The Arena in Oakland (Oakland) Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs; Shaquille O'Neal, Los Angeles Lakers 2001 East 111, West 110 MCI Center (Washington D.C.) Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers 2002 West 135, East 120 First Union Center (Philadelphia) Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers 2003 West 155, East 145 (2OT) Philips Arena (Atlanta) Kevin Garnett, Minnesota Timberwolves 2004 West 136, East 132 Staples Center (Los Angeles) Shaquille O'Neal (2), Los Angeles Lakers 2005 East 125, West 115 Pepsi Center (Denver) Allen Iverson (2), Philadelphia 76ers 2006 East 122, West 120 Toyota Center (Houston) LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers 2007 West 153, East 132 Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas) Kobe Bryant (2), Los Angeles Lakers 2008 East 134, West 128 New Orleans Arena (New Orleans) LeBron James (2), Cleveland Cavaliers 2009 West 146, East 119 US Airways Center (Phoenix) Kobe Bryant (3), Los Angeles Lakers; Shaquille O'Neal (3), Phoenix Suns 2010 East 141, West 139 Cowboys Stadium (Dallas) Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat 2011 West 148, East 143 Staples Center (Los Angeles) Kobe Bryant (4), Los Angeles Lakers 2012 West 152, East 149 Amway Center (Orlando) Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder 2013 West 143, East 138 Toyota Center (Houston) Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers 2014 East 163, West 155 Smoothie King Center (New Orleans) Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers 2015 West 163, East 158 Madison Square Garden (New York) Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder 2016 West 196, East 173 Air Canada Centre (Toronto) Russell Westbrook (2), Oklahoma City Thunder 2017 West 192, East 182 Smoothie King Center (New Orleans) Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans 2018 Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen Staples Center (Los Angeles)

2019 TBA vs. TBA Spectrum Center (Charlotte)

2020 TBA vs. TBA United Center (Chicago)

2021 TBA vs. TBA Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)



*Note: 1999 All-Star Game was canceled due to the NBA lockout