NBA All-Star Game results: History of winners and MVPs of every past game
A dive into the NBA history books for every result from every NBA All-Star Game
The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. This will be the first year the exhibition game will be held under a different format. No longer will the best players from the Eastern and Western Conferences square off against each other. The leading vote-getter from each conference now chooses players to form their own roster in a non-televised draft.
Below you'll find a list of previous winners and MVPs from every game. It's worth noting that the Eastern Conference All-Stars led the series 37-29 before the format changed in 2018.
|Year
|Score
|Location
|MVP
1951
East 111, West 94
Boston Garden (Boston)
|Ed Macauley, Boston Celtics
1952
East 108, West 91
Boston Garden (Boston)
|Paul Arizin, Philadelphia Warriors
1953
West 79, East 75
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (Fort Wayne)
|George Mikan, Minneapolis Lakers
1954
East 98, West 93 (OT)
Madison Square Garden (New York)
|Bob Cousy, Boston Celtics
1955
East 100, West 91
Madison Square Garden (New York)
|Bill Sharman, Boston Celtics
1956
West 108, East 94
Rochester War Memorial Coliseum (Rochester)
|Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
1957
East 109, West 97
Boston Garden (Boston)
|Bob Cousy (2), Boston Celtics
1958
East 130, West 118
Kiel Auditorium (St. Louis)
|Bob Pettit (2), St. Louis Hawks
1959
West 124, East 108
Olympia Stadium (Detroit)
|Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis Lakers; Bob Pettit (3), St. Louis Hawks
1960
East 125, West 115
Convention Hall (Philadelphia)
|Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors
1961
West 153, East 131
Onondaga County War Memorial Coliseum (Syracuse)
|Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
1962
West 150, East 130
Kiel Auditorium (St. Louis)
|Bob Pettit (4), St. Louis Hawks
1963
East 115, West 108
Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena (Los Angeles)
|Bill Russell, Boston Celtics
1964
East 111, West 107
Boston Garden (Boston)
|Oscar Robertson (2), Cincinnati Royals
1965
East 124, West 123
Kiel Auditorium (St. Louis)
|Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati Royals
1966
East 137, West 94
Cincinnati Gardens (Cincinnati)
|Adrian Smith, Cincinnati Royals
1967
West 135, East 120
Cow Palace (San Francisco)
|Rick Barry, San Francisco Warriors
1968
East 144, West 124
Madison Square Garden (New York)
|Hal Greer, Philadelphia 76ers
1969
East 123, West 112
Baltimore Civic Center (Baltimore)
|Oscar Robertson (3), Cincinnati Royals
1970
East 142, West 135
The Spectrum (Philadelphia)
|Willis Reed, New York Knicks
1971
West 108, East 107
San Diego Sports Arena (San Diego)
|Lenny Wilkens, Seattle SuperSonics
1972
West 112, East 110
The Forum (Los Angeles)
|Jerry West, Los Angeles Lakers
1973
East 104, West 84
Chicago Stadium (Chicago)
|Dave Cowens, Boston Celtics
1974
West 134, East 123
Seattle Center Coliseum (Seattle)
|Bob Lanier, Detroit Pistons
1975
East 108, West 102
Veterans Memorial Coliseum (Phoenix)
|Walt Frazier, New York Knicks
1976
East 123, West 109
The Spectrum (Philadelphia)
|Dave Bing, Washington Bullets
1977
West 125, East 124
MECCA Arena (Milwaukee)
|Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers
1978
East 133, West 125
Omni Coliseum (Atlanta)
|Randy Smith, Buffalo Braves
1979
West 134, East 129
Pontiac Silverdome (Detroit)
|David Thompson, Denver Nuggets
1980
East 144, West 136 (OT)
Capital Centre (Landover)
|George Gervin, San Antonio Spurs
1981
East 123, West 120
Coliseum at Richfield (Cleveland)
|Nate Archibald, Boston Celtics
1982
East 120, West 118
Brendan Byrne Arena (East Rutherford)
|Larry Bird, Boston Celtics
1983
East 132, West 123
The Forum (Los Angeles)
|Julius Erving (2), Philadelphia 76ers
1984
East 154, West 145 (OT)
McNichols Sports Arena (Denver)
|Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons
1985
West 140, East 129
Hoosier Dome (Indianapolis)
|Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets
1986
East 139, West 132
Reunion Arena (Dallas)
|Isiah Thomas (2), Detroit Pistons
1987
West 154, East 149 (OT)
Kingdome (Seattle)
|Tom Chambers, Seattle SuperSonics
1988
East 138, West 133
Chicago Stadium (Chicago)
|Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1989
West 143, East 134
Astrodome (Houston)
|Karl Malone, Utah Jazz
1990
East 130, West 113
Miami Arena (Miami)
|Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers
1991
East 116, West 114
Charlotte Coliseum (Charlotte)
|Charles Barkley, Philadelphia 76ers
1992
West 153, East 113
Orlando Arena (Orlando)
|Magic Johnson (2), Los Angeles Lakers
1993
West 135, East 130 (OT)
Delta Center (Salt Lake City)
|Karl Malone (2) and John Stockton, Utah Jazz
1994
East 127, West 118
Target Center (Minneapolis)
|Scottie Pippen, Chicago Bulls
1995
West 139, East 112
America West Arena (Phoenix)
|Mitch Richmond, Sacramento Kings
1996
East 129, West 118
Alamodome (San Antonio)
|Michael Jordan (2), Chicago Bulls
1997
East 132, West 120
Gund Arena (Cleveland)
|Glen Rice, Charlotte Hornets
1998
East 135, West 114
Madison Square Garden (New York)
|Michael Jordan (3), Chicago Bulls
2000
West 137, East 126
The Arena in Oakland (Oakland)
|Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs; Shaquille O'Neal, Los Angeles Lakers
2001
East 111, West 110
MCI Center (Washington D.C.)
|Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers
2002
West 135, East 120
First Union Center (Philadelphia)
|Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
2003
West 155, East 145 (2OT)
Philips Arena (Atlanta)
|Kevin Garnett, Minnesota Timberwolves
2004
West 136, East 132
Staples Center (Los Angeles)
|Shaquille O'Neal (2), Los Angeles Lakers
2005
East 125, West 115
Pepsi Center (Denver)
|Allen Iverson (2), Philadelphia 76ers
2006
East 122, West 120
Toyota Center (Houston)
|LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
2007
West 153, East 132
Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
|Kobe Bryant (2), Los Angeles Lakers
2008
East 134, West 128
New Orleans Arena (New Orleans)
|LeBron James (2), Cleveland Cavaliers
2009
West 146, East 119
US Airways Center (Phoenix)
|Kobe Bryant (3), Los Angeles Lakers; Shaquille O'Neal (3), Phoenix Suns
2010
East 141, West 139
Cowboys Stadium (Dallas)
|Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat
2011
West 148, East 143
Staples Center (Los Angeles)
|Kobe Bryant (4), Los Angeles Lakers
2012
West 152, East 149
Amway Center (Orlando)
|Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder
2013
West 143, East 138
Toyota Center (Houston)
|Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers
2014
East 163, West 155
Smoothie King Center (New Orleans)
|Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers
2015
West 163, East 158
Madison Square Garden (New York)
|Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
2016
West 196, East 173
Air Canada Centre (Toronto)
|Russell Westbrook (2), Oklahoma City Thunder
2017
West 192, East 182
Smoothie King Center (New Orleans)
|Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
|2018
|Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen
|Staples Center (Los Angeles)
|2019
|TBA vs. TBA
|Spectrum Center (Charlotte)
|2020
|TBA vs. TBA
|United Center (Chicago)
|2021
|TBA vs. TBA
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)
*Note: 1999 All-Star Game was canceled due to the NBA lockout
