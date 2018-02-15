NBA All-Star Game results: History of winners and MVPs of every past game

A dive into the NBA history books for every result from every NBA All-Star Game

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. This will be the first year the exhibition game will be held under a different format. No longer will the best players from the Eastern and Western Conferences square off against each other. The leading vote-getter from each conference now chooses players to form their own roster in a non-televised draft.

Below you'll find a list of previous winners and MVPs from every game. It's worth noting that the Eastern Conference All-Stars led the series 37-29 before the format changed in 2018.

YearScoreLocationMVP

1951

East 111, West 94

Boston Garden (Boston)

Ed Macauley, Boston Celtics

1952

East 108, West 91

Boston Garden (Boston)

Paul Arizin, Philadelphia Warriors

1953

West 79, East 75

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (Fort Wayne)

George Mikan, Minneapolis Lakers

1954

East 98, West 93 (OT)

Madison Square Garden (New York)

Bob Cousy, Boston Celtics

1955

East 100, West 91

Madison Square Garden (New York)

Bill Sharman, Boston Celtics

1956

West 108, East 94

Rochester War Memorial Coliseum (Rochester)

Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks

1957

East 109, West 97

Boston Garden (Boston)

Bob Cousy (2), Boston Celtics

1958

East 130, West 118

Kiel Auditorium (St. Louis)

Bob Pettit (2), St. Louis Hawks

1959

West 124, East 108

Olympia Stadium (Detroit)

Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis Lakers; Bob Pettit (3), St. Louis Hawks

1960

East 125, West 115

Convention Hall (Philadelphia) 

Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors

1961

West 153, East 131

Onondaga County War Memorial Coliseum (Syracuse)

Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals

1962

West 150, East 130

Kiel Auditorium (St. Louis)

Bob Pettit (4), St. Louis Hawks

1963

East 115, West 108

Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena (Los Angeles)

Bill Russell, Boston Celtics

1964

East 111, West 107

Boston Garden (Boston)

Oscar Robertson (2), Cincinnati Royals

1965

East 124, West 123

Kiel Auditorium (St. Louis)

Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati Royals

1966

East 137, West 94

Cincinnati Gardens (Cincinnati)

Adrian Smith, Cincinnati Royals

1967

West 135, East 120

Cow Palace (San Francisco)

Rick Barry, San Francisco Warriors

1968

East 144, West 124

Madison Square Garden (New York)

Hal Greer, Philadelphia 76ers

1969

East 123, West 112

Baltimore Civic Center (Baltimore)

Oscar Robertson (3), Cincinnati Royals

1970

East 142, West 135

The Spectrum (Philadelphia)

Willis Reed, New York Knicks

1971

West 108, East 107

San Diego Sports Arena (San Diego)

Lenny Wilkens, Seattle SuperSonics

1972

West 112, East 110

The Forum (Los Angeles)

Jerry West, Los Angeles Lakers

1973

East 104, West 84

Chicago Stadium (Chicago)

Dave Cowens, Boston Celtics

1974

West 134, East 123

Seattle Center Coliseum (Seattle)

Bob Lanier, Detroit Pistons

1975

East 108, West 102

Veterans Memorial Coliseum (Phoenix)

Walt Frazier, New York Knicks

1976

East 123, West 109

The Spectrum (Philadelphia)

Dave Bing, Washington Bullets

1977

West 125, East 124

MECCA Arena (Milwaukee)

Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers

1978

East 133, West 125

Omni Coliseum (Atlanta)

Randy Smith, Buffalo Braves

1979

West 134, East 129

Pontiac Silverdome (Detroit)

David Thompson, Denver Nuggets

1980

East 144, West 136 (OT)

Capital Centre (Landover)

George Gervin, San Antonio Spurs

1981

East 123, West 120

Coliseum at Richfield (Cleveland)

Nate Archibald, Boston Celtics

1982

East 120, West 118

Brendan Byrne Arena (East Rutherford)

Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1983

East 132, West 123

The Forum (Los Angeles)

Julius Erving (2), Philadelphia 76ers

1984

East 154, West 145 (OT)

McNichols Sports Arena (Denver)

Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons

1985

West 140, East 129

Hoosier Dome (Indianapolis)

Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets

1986

East 139, West 132

Reunion Arena (Dallas)

Isiah Thomas (2), Detroit Pistons

1987

West 154, East 149 (OT)

Kingdome (Seattle)

Tom Chambers, Seattle SuperSonics

1988

East 138, West 133

Chicago Stadium (Chicago)

Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1989

West 143, East 134

Astrodome (Houston)

Karl Malone, Utah Jazz

1990

East 130, West 113

Miami Arena (Miami)

Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1991

East 116, West 114

Charlotte Coliseum (Charlotte)

Charles Barkley, Philadelphia 76ers

1992

West 153, East 113

Orlando Arena (Orlando)

Magic Johnson (2), Los Angeles Lakers

1993

West 135, East 130 (OT)

Delta Center (Salt Lake City)

Karl Malone (2) and John Stockton, Utah Jazz

1994

East 127, West 118

Target Center (Minneapolis)

Scottie Pippen, Chicago Bulls

1995

West 139, East 112

America West Arena (Phoenix)

Mitch Richmond, Sacramento Kings

1996

East 129, West 118

Alamodome (San Antonio)

Michael Jordan (2), Chicago Bulls

1997

East 132, West 120

Gund Arena (Cleveland)

Glen Rice, Charlotte Hornets

1998

East 135, West 114

Madison Square Garden (New York)

Michael Jordan (3), Chicago Bulls

2000

West 137, East 126

The Arena in Oakland (Oakland)

Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs; Shaquille O'Neal, Los Angeles Lakers

2001

East 111, West 110

MCI Center (Washington D.C.)

Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

2002

West 135, East 120

First Union Center (Philadelphia)

Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

2003

West 155, East 145 (2OT)

Philips Arena (Atlanta)

Kevin Garnett, Minnesota Timberwolves

2004

West 136, East 132

Staples Center (Los Angeles)

Shaquille O'Neal (2), Los Angeles Lakers

2005

East 125, West 115

Pepsi Center (Denver)

Allen Iverson (2), Philadelphia 76ers

2006

East 122, West 120

Toyota Center (Houston)

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

2007

West 153, East 132

Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

Kobe Bryant (2), Los Angeles Lakers

2008

East 134, West 128

New Orleans Arena (New Orleans)

LeBron James (2), Cleveland Cavaliers

2009

West 146, East 119

US Airways Center (Phoenix)

Kobe Bryant (3), Los Angeles Lakers; Shaquille O'Neal (3), Phoenix Suns

2010

East 141, West 139

Cowboys Stadium (Dallas)

Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

2011

West 148, East 143

Staples Center (Los Angeles)

Kobe Bryant (4), Los Angeles Lakers

2012

West 152, East 149

Amway Center (Orlando)

Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

2013

West 143, East 138

Toyota Center (Houston)

Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

2014

East 163, West 155

Smoothie King Center (New Orleans)

Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

2015

West 163, East 158

Madison Square Garden (New York)

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

2016

West 196, East 173

Air Canada Centre (Toronto)

Russell Westbrook (2), Oklahoma City Thunder

2017

West 192, East 182

Smoothie King Center (New Orleans)

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
2018Team LeBron vs. Team StephenStaples Center (Los Angeles)
2019TBA vs. TBASpectrum Center (Charlotte)
2020TBA vs. TBAUnited Center (Chicago)
2021TBA vs. TBABankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis)

*Note: 1999 All-Star Game was canceled due to the NBA lockout

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories