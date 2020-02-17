NBA All-Star Game: See the new Kobe Bryant MVP trophy and list of past winners
Every All-Star MVP from this point forward will be tied to Kobe Bryant in history
Kobe Bryant is perhaps the greatest player in NBA All-Star Game history. He holds the records for most All-Star MVP awards (four), most consecutive selections (18), most offensive rebounds in a game (10) and most steals for his career (38), and on Saturday, the NBA revealed that Bryant's legacy would forever be tied to the game he once dominated.
Adam Silver unveiled the league's new All-Star MVP trophy at his press conference, officially renaming it the "Kia NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award."
On Sunday, someone is going to join this illustrious list of past winners, and when they do, their name will forever be associated with the standard Bryant set for All-Star Game greatness.
Below is a list of every recipient of the prestigious award:
- 1951: Ed Macauley
- 1952: Paul Arizin
- 1953: George Mikan
- 1954: Bob Cousy
- 1955: Bill Sharman
- 1956: Bob Pettit
- 1957: Bob Cousy (2)
- 1958: Bob Pettit (2)
- 1959: Elgin Baylor/Bob Pettit (3)
- 1960: Wilt Chamberlain
- 1961: Oscar Robertson
- 1962: Bob Pettit (4)
- 1963: Bill Russell
- 1964: Oscar Robertson (2)
- 1965: Jerry Lucas
- 1966: Adrian Smith
- 1967: Rick Barry
- 1968: Hal Greer
- 1969: Oscar Robertson (3)
- 1970: Willis Reed
- 1971: Lenny Wilkens
- 1972: Jerry West
- 1973: Dave Cowens
- 1974: Bob Lanier
- 1975: Walt Frazier
- 1976: Dave Bing
- 1977: Julius Erving
- 1978: Randy Smith
- 1979: David Thompson
- 1980: George Gervin
- 1981: Nate Archibald
- 1982: Larry Bird
- 1983: Julius Erving (2)
- 1984: Isiah Thomas
- 1985: Ralph Sampson
- 1986: Isiah Thomas (2)
- 1987: Tom Chambers
- 1988: Michael Jordan
- 1989: Karl Malone
- 1990: Magic Johnson
- 1991: Charles Barkley
- 1992: Magic Johnson (2)
- 1993: John Stockton/Karl Malone (2)
- 1994: Scottie Pippen
- 1995: Mitch Richmond
- 1996 Michael Jordan (2)
- 1997: Glen Rice
- 1998: Michael Jordan (3)
- 1999: No All-Star Game (lockout)
- 2000: Shaquille O'Neal/Tim Duncan
- 2001: Allen Iverson
- 2002: Kobe Bryant
- 2003: Kevin Garnett
- 2004: Shaquille O'Neal (2)
- 2005: Allen Iverson (2)
- 2006: LeBron James
- 2007: Kobe Bryant (2)
- 2008: LeBron James (2)
- 2009: Kobe Bryant (3)/Shaquille O'Neal (3)
- 2010: Dwyane Wade
- 2011: Kobe Bryant (4)
- 2012: Kevin Durant
- 2013: Chris Paul
- 2014: Kyrie Irving
- 2015: Russell Westbrook
- 2016: Russell Westbrook (2)
- 2017: Anthony Davis
- 2018: LeBron James (3)
- 2019: Kevin Durant (2)
One of the stories of the night will be LeBron James' pursuit of the MVP trophy. One of the game's two captains, James is the only active three-time winner. A fourth trophy would tie him with Bryant and Bob Pettit. Fittingly, it would be James' first All-Star MVP award as a Laker, the only team Bryant ever played for.
