NBA All-Star Game: See the new Kobe Bryant MVP trophy and list of past winners

Kobe Bryant is perhaps the greatest player in NBA All-Star Game history. He holds the records for most All-Star MVP awards (four), most consecutive selections (18), most offensive rebounds in a game (10) and most steals for his career (38), and on Saturday, the NBA revealed that Bryant's legacy would forever be tied to the game he once dominated.

Adam Silver unveiled the league's new All-Star MVP trophy at his press conference, officially renaming it the "Kia NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award."

The NBA renames the All-Star MVP trophy after Kobe Bryant 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/5jSPKTg4rN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 16, 2020

On Sunday, someone is going to join this illustrious list of past winners, and when they do, their name will forever be associated with the standard Bryant set for All-Star Game greatness.

Below is a list of every recipient of the prestigious award:

1951: Ed Macauley

1952: Paul Arizin

1953: George Mikan

1954: Bob Cousy

1955: Bill Sharman

1956: Bob Pettit

1957: Bob Cousy (2)

1958: Bob Pettit (2)

1959: Elgin Baylor/Bob Pettit (3)

1960: Wilt Chamberlain

1961: Oscar Robertson

1962: Bob Pettit (4)

1963: Bill Russell

1964: Oscar Robertson (2)

1965: Jerry Lucas

1966: Adrian Smith

1967: Rick Barry

1968: Hal Greer

1969: Oscar Robertson (3)

1970: Willis Reed

1971: Lenny Wilkens

1972: Jerry West

1973: Dave Cowens

1974: Bob Lanier

1975: Walt Frazier

1976: Dave Bing

1977: Julius Erving

1978: Randy Smith

1979: David Thompson

1980: George Gervin

1981: Nate Archibald

1982: Larry Bird

1983: Julius Erving (2)

1984: Isiah Thomas

1985: Ralph Sampson

1986: Isiah Thomas (2)

1987: Tom Chambers

1988: Michael Jordan

1989: Karl Malone

1990: Magic Johnson

1991: Charles Barkley

1992: Magic Johnson (2)

1993: John Stockton/Karl Malone (2)

1994: Scottie Pippen

1995: Mitch Richmond

1996 Michael Jordan (2)

1997: Glen Rice

1998: Michael Jordan (3)

1999: No All-Star Game (lockout)

2000: Shaquille O'Neal/Tim Duncan

2001: Allen Iverson

2002: Kobe Bryant

2003: Kevin Garnett

2004: Shaquille O'Neal (2)

2005: Allen Iverson (2)

2006: LeBron James

2007: Kobe Bryant (2)

2008: LeBron James (2)

2009: Kobe Bryant (3)/Shaquille O'Neal (3)

2010: Dwyane Wade

2011: Kobe Bryant (4)

2012: Kevin Durant

2013: Chris Paul

2014: Kyrie Irving

2015: Russell Westbrook

2016: Russell Westbrook (2)

2017: Anthony Davis

2018: LeBron James (3)

2019: Kevin Durant (2)

One of the stories of the night will be LeBron James' pursuit of the MVP trophy. One of the game's two captains, James is the only active three-time winner. A fourth trophy would tie him with Bryant and Bob Pettit. Fittingly, it would be James' first All-Star MVP award as a Laker, the only team Bryant ever played for.