You've likely heard that the NBA All-Star Game format is different this season as commissioner Adam Silver continues trying to scrape up interest in a game none of the players take even remotely seriously. So this year, instead of West vs. East or squads chosen by captains, it's going to be USA vs. the World with three teams of eight (two American and one World) for a total of 24 players competing in round-robin tournament.

The 10 starters were announced two weeks ago, and on Sunday night the seven reserves from each conference, which were voted on by the coaches, were revealed. Here are the full teams.

I came into this fully prepared to be made about some particular exclusions, but the coaches did the right thing and put both Avdija and Powell in. I didn't think they would. I'm not surprised at LeBron getting in, and if you're on Team Lifetime Achievement, that's cool. I'm not. All four of the guys below, at least, should have gotten in over him.

Western Conference snubs

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Leonard is having a career season for a Clippers team that has been bulldozing teams for the last two months. His 27.7 PPG is a career high. He's on track to join the ultra exclusive 50/40/90 shooting club. His 94% clip at the free-throw line leads the league, as do his 2.1 steals per game. The side by side vs. LeBron isn't even close.

Kawhi, of course, is still the subject of an ongoing NBA investigation into potential salary cap manipulation against the Clippers.

Still, this exclusion is egregious. Kawhi is having an extraordinary season. If it's close, fine, give LeBron the benefit of the doubt. But this isn't close. I'm with Ty Lue on this.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets

Alperen Sengun HOU • C • #28 PPG 21 RPG 9.3 APG 6.4 View Profile

Sengun is one of three players in the league averaging at least 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists. The other two are Nikola Jokić (best player on the planet) and Jalen Johnson (All-Star). Houston is one of the best teams in the league and only Durant gets in?

Frankly, you could make a very strong case that they should have gotten three guys in; Amen Thompson is an All-Star in his sleep in the East and for my money should be in over LeBron for sure and arguably Holmgren in the West, although OKC definitely deserves two nods before Houston deserves three.

Either way, Sengun should be in. If Kawhi should be taking LeBron's place, then Sengun takes either Murray or Booker. Murray is having an extraordinary season and has long deserved his first selection, but if we're not playing the "he's earned it card" with LeBron, then has he really been better than Sengun? That's close. If I absolutely had to make a call, I'd have Sengun in over Booker.

James Harden, Clippers

I'll agree that the Clippers shouldn't get two All-Stars when they're clinging to a play-in spot, and Leonard is the biggest snub. But Harden has to be mentioned here. Another victim of playing in the West, Harden isn't shooting very efficiently but is the driver of what has been the league's fifth-best offense over the last two months.

I would obviously have Harden in on pure merit over LeBron, but to be fair, if we're holding LeBron's defense against him (which I am) then Harden doesn't pass that test either. But the offense has been way better.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz

Only in this Western Conference can a seven-footer averaging 27 and 7 not be an All-Star. Again, it's not a debate against LeBron. Markannen got snubbed (as did his teammate, Keyonte George, but we can only pick one Jazz guy and Markannen is the one).

I know I've mentioned Holmgren a few times as a guy a couple of these snubs have a case against, and it's not that I don't view Holmgren as an All-Star. He clearly is. His defense matters tremendously in an argument with a Markannen supporter. And the Thunder are the best team.

The truth is the NBA should get rid of the conference requirement in the voting since conferences aren't even part of the actual game. All of these West guys would be in if we didn't have to pick seven East guys (no disrespect to Pascal Siakam or Norm Powell or Karl-Anthony Towns).

But even in the current structure, a 27 and 7 player like Markannen not being an All-Star is pretty crazy.

Eastern Conference Snubs

Michael Porter Jr., Nets

Porter has completely reinvented himself as a bonafide go-to scorer and All-Star player in Brooklyn. He is a real delight as one of the few go-to guys operating almost exclusively off the ball, a Reggie Miller type that almost doesn't exist anymore. Take a look at this.

Porter is averaging more points, rebounds and assists than Powell on higher shooting percentages.

I love Powell. I'm glad he's in. I would have MPJ in over Towns.

Joel Embiid, 76ers

I'm going to include Embiid here because there was a lot of talk about him getting in, but I think the coaches got this one right. Yes, he's been pretty dominant for a good while now and the Sixers are almost 10 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court, per CTG, but he started out rough and has ultimately only played in 28 games. That means about 20 of them have been truly All-Star level. If you think he should be in over Towns, who is having the worst shooting season of his career, I won't argue with you. But I'm fine with him being left off.