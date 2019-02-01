NBA All-Star Game snubs: Luka Doncic's live reaction, DeMar DeRozan takes the high road, Jazz support Rudy Gobert

You can't really say that anyone who made it into the 2019 NBA All-Star Game isn't deserving. A lot of players have great seasons every year. However, there are players who didn't make the cut with a valid argument to be in the star-studded event.

This season, players like Luka Doncic, Tobias Harris, Jrue Holiday, DeMar DeRozan, Pascal Siakim, Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum didn't get a reserve nod. The Jazz are especially peeved by the voting, as Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell didn't get in either.

DeRozan took the snub well, instead using the time to praise teammate LaMarcus Aldridge.

"First of all, congratulations to L.A.," DeRozan said, via The San Antonio Express News. "I'm happy for him. I always look at the All-Stars this way -- if one guy makes it from a team, we all make it. You can't make it without your teammates. You always want to be part of it personally. But we got one in."

DeRozan continued, saying he'll get better. "I'm not going to sit here and be sad. I know the caliber of player I am. It happens. … But I can never be the one to say I should have made it over this guy. Last year wasn't my last, I'm pretty sure of that."

Keeping it in Texas, Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic didn't carry three straight appearances into this year like DeRozan did, so he was a bit more animated in his response. A clip on Thursday went viral of Doncic dancing before being informed he didn't make the cut, and you can see him go from 60 to zero almost immediately.

Luka Doncic being told he didn’t make the All Star Game 😐 @luka7doncic (via ximo.pierto/IG) pic.twitter.com/d3jPENj4WL — Overtime (@overtime) February 1, 2019

Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey also vehemently came to the defense of Gobert, saying he was "flabbergasted." The snub kept Gobert from making a $1 million bonus as well.

"Flabbergasted, disappointed, disgusted, I guess would be some adjectives to describe our collective mood," Lindsey said, per NBA.com. "We're not very happy with the coaches' vote. Ownership, [team president] Steve Starks, [head coach] Quin Snyder, myself -- there's no way to put into words our disappointment."

The Pelicans got Anthony Davis in, although all things considered they undoubtedly view that as a Pyrrhic victory. They actually thought that Jrue Holiday was snubbed more than anyone.

While you can't point to any one player and say "he shouldn't have made it," the All-Star Game means a lot to some players. It's understandable that those who support those players would be upset. Although these guys didn't make it this year, they all still at least have some time. Doncic, in particular, definitely still has plenty of appearances in him.