Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard routinely push the boundaries of what is possible for shooters, but in normal games, they have to restrain themselves somewhat for the sake of common sense. In an All-Star Game, though? All bets are off, and now that they're playing for the same team, they're free to play off one another in ways we've never seen before.
At the end of the first half, the two of them put on one of the craziest shooting displays you'll ever see.
DAME AND STEPH FROM HALF COURT.— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2021
This is wild. pic.twitter.com/UnHphdX86g
Both of them hit half-court shots to help Team LeBron push their lead up to 20, and Twitter absolutely lost its mind in response to the duo's exploits. Shannon Sharpe even called them the two best shooters in NBA history:
They’ve been some gr8 shooters in NBA history. I’ll take Steph over them all and Dame next.— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 8, 2021
Give some credit where credit is due. LeBron James picked Lillard and Curry to his team as a captain. He is 3-0 as an All-Star captain and well on his way to win No. 4.
LeBron’s drafting skills = 🐐— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 8, 2021
Instead of playing his typical All-Star minutes, @KingJames was content to watch from the bench in the 2nd Q as Steph/Dame hit a million 3’s (10), Giannis dunk a ton and CP3 collect 12 dimes.
Team LeBron up 100-80 at the half.
Draymond Green has spent his entire career playing alongside Curry. Even he was impressed with what his teammate did:
Hahahaha Steph and Dame cut it out man— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 8, 2021
The basketball world wasn't the only portion of the internet that was impressed. Star NFL wide receiver T.Y. Hilton went crazy for the shooting display as well:
Steph and Dame !!!! OHHH MYYYY GODDDD 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) March 8, 2021
Would anyone object to the remainder of the game turning into a half-court shoot off between Curry and Lillard?
All Star game should only be half court shots from Dame and Steph. I’d watch 3 hours of that— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 8, 2021
Kevin Durant had a chance to pick Lillard as his top reserve, but went with James Harden. Maybe someone should've stepped in and prevented that.
Steph and Dame on the same team should be illegal— kel (@michaelonzo) March 8, 2021
The two of them are working together flawlessly.
Steph and Dame rn🔥🔥#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Ue50q7TM3E— mark🏁 (@Mark_Bogle15) March 8, 2021
If we're being absolutely technical, Dame made two mind-boggling shots to Steph's one:
Dame took two shots to make a half court shot steph only took one.... Not the same... #ALLSTARWEEKEND #AllStarGame #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kuTm5lfavM— Elijah Harding (@ElijahHarding16) March 8, 2021
Of course, Curry has 22 points, second only to Giannis Antetokounmpo for the game, and that likely puts him in pole position for the Kobe Bryant MVP award. No matter who wins it, though, the show Steph and Dame put on toward the end of the first half will be remembered forever.