The NBA unveiled the All-Star uniforms that players will wear during the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16 in San Francisco. The jerseys draw on the vibrant cultures of San Francisco and the Bay Area, with a little retro flair.

There will be three jerseys this year to accommodate the new mini-tournament format the league has switched to, with each uniform drawing inspiration from the city's history as well as the Golden State Warriors, who will play host for the weekend's festivities.

NBA

The navy and light blue uniforms feature a stripe pattern along the side of the jersey and shorts, which is made to represent the roots of Oakland oak trees, giving a nod to the Warriors' past home before moving to San Francisco in 2019. There's also an oak tree at the center of the waistline on the shorts to give more direct imagery. The vertical font on the jersey is a nod to Oakland's theater district, resembling the font and style of the historic Fox Theater, a former movie theater turned concert hall located in the heart of downtown Oakland.

While the two blue uniforms pay homage to the Warriors' past in Oakland, the red uniform is a nod to their present and future in San Francisco. The stripe alongside the jersey and shorts represents the cable car lines throughout San Francisco, while the imagery at the center of the waistline on the shorts dons a classic cable car. The slanted font of "All Star" across the chest is made to resemble cable cars climbing up the steep hills of San Francisco. All three jerseys feature the NBA All-Star logo for this year, which displays the Golden Gate Bridge prominently.

In addition to the uniforms, the league unveiled the court for All-Star Weekend, drawing on some of the same themes used to create the jerseys. The Golden Gate Bridge stretches across the center of the court down to each baseline, the deep blue signifies the Pacific Ocean, and the lines touching the ends of the Golden Gate Bridge represent cable cars. The Warriors' blue and gold color scheme is present, with designs of basketballs and stars stamped throughout the court.

NBA

The league is shifting to a new format for the All-Star Game this year, where four teams of eight players will compete in a mini-tournament consisting of three games, two semifinal matchups and a championship game. The fourth team in question will be the winning team from the Rising Stars Challenge, who will take on one of the All-Star teams in a semifinal matchup on Sunday.

Unlike previous seasons where the top fan-vote getter from each conference picks their own team in a televised draft, the teams will be selected by TNT's Inside the NBA crew, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith. They will act as honorary general managers and will draft their rosters Thursday night prior to the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics game at 7:30 p.m. ET.