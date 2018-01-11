NBA All-Star Game voting update: LeBron leapfrogs Giannis; Curry takes lead in West

LeBron James and Steph Curry are back as leading All-Star Game vote-getters in their respective conferences

When the NBA announced changes to the All-Star Game format it was expected that the Cavaliers' LeBron James and the Warriors' Stephen Curry would be the two that would lead each conference in votes. This new format, featuring a draft instead of the traditional East vs. West, would surely feature the two rivals against each other once again.

However, when the first returns came back, it was Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo that led the field in All-Star Game votes. There was a chance that fans were going to break the trend. A new face could be leading the All-Star Game and it's new format.

Although there's still a chance that plays out, Antetokounmpo settled for second place in the second fan voting results that came out on Thursday. James, unsurprisingly, passed him to take the lead for most voted player in the league. Right behind him are Antetokounmpo, Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, and Western Conference's leading vote-getter Curry.

Eastern Conference:

FrontcourtVotesGuardsVotes

LeBron James, CLE

1,622,838

Kyrie Irving, BOS

1,370,643

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL

1,480,954

DeMar DeRozan, TOR

537,168

Joel Embiid, PHI

784,287

Ben Simmons, PHI

397,942

Kristaps Porzingis, NY

640,928

Victor Oladipo, IND

385,448

Kevin Love, CLE

458,157

Dwyane Wade, CLE

353,273

Al Horford, BOS

229,906

John Wall, WAS

328,215

Jayson Tatum, BOS

213,499

Isaiah Thomas, CLE

252,552

Enes Kanter, NY

159,010

Kyle Lowry, TOR

176,590

Andre Drummond, DET

139,226

Bradley Beal, WAS

151,765

Dwight Howard, CHA

111,768

Jaylen Brown, BOS

103,622

Western Conference

FrontcourtVotesGuardsVotes

Kevin Durant, GS

1,326,059

Stephen Curry, GS

1,369,658

Anthony Davis, NO

664,687

James Harden, HOU

978,540

Draymond Green, GS

616,730

Russell Westbrook, OKC

791,332

DeMarcus Cousins, NO

587,835

Klay Thompson, GS

686,825

Paul George, OKC

547,582

Manu Ginobili, SA

657,827

Kawhi Leonard, SA

446,133

Chris Paul, HOU

331,522

Carmelo Anthony, OKC

378,718

Lonzo Ball, LAL

294,197

Kyle Kuzma, LAL

325,903

Damian Lillard, POR

266,519

Karl-anthony Towns, MIN

320,884

Jimmy Butler, MIN

173,245

LaMarcus Aldridge, SA

315,918

Devin Booker, PHO

162,970

The leading vote-getter for each conference will end up captains and drafting their own team. Besides Curry and LeBron, a few other names stand out on this list. Irving leading all guards, over Curry, is a bit of a surprise and further proves he was right to leave James' shadow in Cleveland. There's a lot of young guys receiving votes such as Devin Booker, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Victor Oladipo, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Kristaps Porzingis. 

Other notable names include Kevin Durant, leading the West in frontcourt votes, and DeMar DeRozan who is second among guards in the Eastern Conference. James Harden, seen by many as the MVP favorite so far, is second in the West among guards.

The All-Star Game starters will be revealed on Jan. 18 on TNT. With so many big names in the running to start this will be a very interesting year to say the least. 

