NBA All-Star Game voting update: LeBron leapfrogs Giannis; Curry takes lead in West
LeBron James and Steph Curry are back as leading All-Star Game vote-getters in their respective conferences
When the NBA announced changes to the All-Star Game format it was expected that the Cavaliers' LeBron James and the Warriors' Stephen Curry would be the two that would lead each conference in votes. This new format, featuring a draft instead of the traditional East vs. West, would surely feature the two rivals against each other once again.
However, when the first returns came back, it was Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo that led the field in All-Star Game votes. There was a chance that fans were going to break the trend. A new face could be leading the All-Star Game and it's new format.
Although there's still a chance that plays out, Antetokounmpo settled for second place in the second fan voting results that came out on Thursday. James, unsurprisingly, passed him to take the lead for most voted player in the league. Right behind him are Antetokounmpo, Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, and Western Conference's leading vote-getter Curry.
Eastern Conference:
|Frontcourt
|Votes
|Guards
|Votes
LeBron James, CLE
1,622,838
Kyrie Irving, BOS
1,370,643
1,480,954
DeMar DeRozan, TOR
537,168
Joel Embiid, PHI
784,287
Ben Simmons, PHI
397,942
640,928
Victor Oladipo, IND
385,448
Kevin Love, CLE
458,157
Dwyane Wade, CLE
353,273
Al Horford, BOS
229,906
John Wall, WAS
328,215
Jayson Tatum, BOS
213,499
Isaiah Thomas, CLE
252,552
Enes Kanter, NY
159,010
Kyle Lowry, TOR
176,590
Andre Drummond, DET
139,226
Bradley Beal, WAS
151,765
Dwight Howard, CHA
111,768
Jaylen Brown, BOS
103,622
Western Conference
|Frontcourt
|Votes
|Guards
|Votes
Kevin Durant, GS
1,326,059
Stephen Curry, GS
1,369,658
Anthony Davis, NO
664,687
James Harden, HOU
978,540
Draymond Green, GS
616,730
Russell Westbrook, OKC
791,332
DeMarcus Cousins, NO
587,835
Klay Thompson, GS
686,825
Paul George, OKC
547,582
Manu Ginobili, SA
657,827
Kawhi Leonard, SA
446,133
Chris Paul, HOU
331,522
Carmelo Anthony, OKC
378,718
Lonzo Ball, LAL
294,197
Kyle Kuzma, LAL
325,903
Damian Lillard, POR
266,519
Karl-anthony Towns, MIN
320,884
Jimmy Butler, MIN
173,245
315,918
Devin Booker, PHO
162,970
The leading vote-getter for each conference will end up captains and drafting their own team. Besides Curry and LeBron, a few other names stand out on this list. Irving leading all guards, over Curry, is a bit of a surprise and further proves he was right to leave James' shadow in Cleveland. There's a lot of young guys receiving votes such as Devin Booker, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Victor Oladipo, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Kristaps Porzingis.
Other notable names include Kevin Durant, leading the West in frontcourt votes, and DeMar DeRozan who is second among guards in the Eastern Conference. James Harden, seen by many as the MVP favorite so far, is second in the West among guards.
The All-Star Game starters will be revealed on Jan. 18 on TNT. With so many big names in the running to start this will be a very interesting year to say the least.
