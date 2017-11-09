NBA All-Star Game will reportedly return to Chicago for first time since Jordan era
Chicago has been awarded the 2020 All-Star Game
The city of Chicago has been awarded the NBA All-Star Game for 2020, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical. This will be the first time Chicago has hosted the event since 1988 at Chicago Stadium. The MVP of that game? None other than Michael Jordan.
Chicago might seem like an odd place to host the All-Star Game when the past few cities to get it have been franchises that renovated an arena, built a new one or done something to impress the NBA with how they've grown such as Toronto or Charlotte. However, this is the first time the United Center will ever host the All-Star Game.
The United Center opened in 1994. Considering everything Michael Jordan did for the Bulls franchise up to that point, and how the Bulls became a historic franchise afterward, it's just a little odd to see such a historic arena take so long to host an event like this.
-
Flagrant Two pod: Talking Celtics, OKC
The Flagrant Two Podcast team breaks down the Celtics, Thunder and more
-
Kidd not feeling Lonzo comparisons
Ball and Kidd have extremely similar numbers through their first 11 career games
-
Best NBA DFS lineups for Nov. 9
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Cavaliers vs. Rockets odds, expert picks
SportsLine simulated Cavaliers vs. Rockets 10,000 times with surprising results
-
Jimmer is still blowing up in China
Jimmer Fredette is dropping buckets in China
-
D'Antoni is obsessed with Starbucks
Mike D'Antoni loves Starbucks a lot ... maybe a little too much
Add a Comment