NBA All-Star Game will reportedly return to Chicago for first time since Jordan era

The city of Chicago has been awarded the NBA All-Star Game for 2020, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical. This will be the first time Chicago has hosted the event since 1988 at Chicago Stadium. The MVP of that game? None other than Michael Jordan.

Sources: Chicago will host the NBA All-Star Weekend in 2020, announcement coming on Friday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 9, 2017

Chicago might seem like an odd place to host the All-Star Game when the past few cities to get it have been franchises that renovated an arena, built a new one or done something to impress the NBA with how they've grown such as Toronto or Charlotte. However, this is the first time the United Center will ever host the All-Star Game.

The United Center opened in 1994. Considering everything Michael Jordan did for the Bulls franchise up to that point, and how the Bulls became a historic franchise afterward, it's just a little odd to see such a historic arena take so long to host an event like this.